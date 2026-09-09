Ex-Bulls Vet Gets Included In Trade, Leaving NBA Future In Question

A former Chicago Bulls frontcourt player went on the move this week, and he could see another change of scenery soon enough.

The 41-year-old Taj Gibson was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans on September 8, included in a deal alongside AJ Johnson in exchange for Micah Peavy and Jordan Hawkins.

Gibson was dealt after signing a two-year, $4.8 million contract with the Grizzlies back in February. He played in 10 games with the Grizzlies, averaging 9.7 minutes per game.

Taj Gibson’s Chicago Bulls Career

Gibson was an important piece for the Bulls back in his earliest days.

The Bulls selected Gibson with the 26th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. At the time, Gibson was concluding a run at USC.

Throughout the first eight years of his career, Gibson appeared in 562 games for the Bulls, starting in 229 of those matchups.

The forward posted averages of 9.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks during his tenure with Chicago.

Gibson was a part of six playoff runs with the Bulls, where he averaged 8.0 points and 4.9 rebounds off the bench.

What’s Next For The Ex-Bulls Veteran?

Gibson lands on the Pelicans via trade, but he isn’t expected to stay in New Orleans. According to The Athletic’s Will Guillory, Gibson will be waived.

After inking a two-year contract earlier this year, Gibson made it clear that he wanted to play out the 2026-2027 season. There is a chance he could pick up with another team on the open market.

While a player like Gibson might desire a winning situation, he has certainly embraced being the veteran on a rebuilding squad. Soon, the NBA will get a better idea of his next journey.