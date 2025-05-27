Bulls Potential Nikola Vučević Trade for Rising Star Floated

The Chicago Bulls held on to their veteran center Nikola Vučević at the past trade deadline because they did not like the offers they received.

This offseason, they could potentially use his expiring salary to get another young player like they did in the offseason with the Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey swap.

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton floated a similar scenario in a potential sign-and-trade to land Golden State Warriors‘ disgruntled young forward Jonathan Kuminga.

“The Bulls could try to put together a sign-and-trade, perhaps sending Nikola Vucevic to the Warriors and placing Kuminga in a role similar to the one DeMar DeRozan once played in the Windy City,” Pelton wrote.

The 22-year-old Kuminga is the Warriors’ biggest domino this offseason. In the event the Warriors decide that it’s in their both interest to part ways this summer, they could revisit their trade interest in Vučević.

Bulls, Warriors Previously Held Trade Talks for Nikola Vučević

They were “at the front of the line” in the weeks leading to the trade deadline for Vucevic with the Bulls looking for a first-round pick in returns, NBA insider Marc Stein reported in January.

The Warriors balked at the cost and ultimately moved on to acquire six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline which dramatically changed the team’s outlook. They went on a massive run in the second half season before eventually falling short in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With their clear need for size, the Bulls make perfect sense as a trade partner for Kuminga, who is extension-eligible this offseason but has no room in Steve Kerr’s veteran-laden rotation in a win-now window.

In the final four games of the Warriors with Stephen Curry out due to a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, Kuminga showed plenty of promise. The former No. 7 pick averaged 24.3 points on 55.4% overall shooting and 38.9% from the 3-point line against the Timberwolves.

On the other hand, the 34-year-old Vučević just finished his fifth season with the Bulls, averaging 18.5 points., 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting an impressive 40.2% from the 3-point line.

He and Lonzo Ball are the only veterans remaining from their last playoff team.

Veteran Center Hints at Offseason Departure

Vučević hinted at potentially parting ways with the Bulls this offseason with his comments during his end-of-the-season press conference.

“There are some good, young pieces that can be built around,” Vučević said. “There are a lot of questions when you’re a team not fighting for the top. I have trust in them and believe they want to do what’s best and build a good team that wants to win.

“So we’ll see. Obviously, I’m at the stage in my career where I’m trying to win now, play in the playoffs and hopefully have deep playoff runs. It’s a young team and it does take time. It all depends on what their timeline is and how they see this team.”

Flipping his expiring contract for Kuminga is a no-brainer if it becomes available to the Bulls.

Kuminga could come in and potentially become a cornerstone alongside Coby White and Giddey.