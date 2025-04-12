Nikola Vučević Reveals Plan Before Bulls’ Regular Season Finale

For their penultimate performance of the 2024-25 regular season, Nikola Vučević and the Chicago Bulls notched a 119-89 victory over the Washington Wizards. Vučević finished the game with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists in 28 minutes.

The 34-year-old enters Game 82 ranked second among the current Bulls (post-trade deadline) in minutes per game and starts.

He is fifth on the team in games played and does not plan on sitting out the finale.

“Nikola Vucevic said he already spoke to Eric Waters, Director of Performance Health, and plans to play at least some minutes Sunday,” Chicago Sports Network’s K.C. Johnson reported on X on April 11.

Bulls 58, Wizards 43 at half

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said he is guarding against rust over rest.

“Billy Donovan said he will talk to medical staff but his strong preference is for regulars to play Sunday in Philly,” Johnson reported on a follow-up post. “Likely wouldn’t be regular minutes. But Donovan doesn’t want his regulars sitting from tonight to next Wednesday.”

Bulls starters have played the 10th-most minutes in the NBA this season and 12th-most since the All-Star break.

Vučević’s stance is hardly surprising. He ranks fifth in games played since 2011-12, per Stathead.

The two-time All-Star – both with the Orlando Magic – played in all 82 games during the 2022-23 season in which the Bulls finished 10th in the Eastern Conference. Vučević will finish this season with his fewest games played since 2020-21, his first half-season in Chicago.

This could also be Vučević’s final campaign in Chicago, with the Bulls trading most of the other core veteran pieces before and during the season.

He will be in the final year of a three-year, $60 million contract and could be next out the door.

Bulls Clinch Postseason Fate With Chance at Redemption

The Bulls will play at least 83 games in 2024-25, with the team securing a spot in the Play-In Tournament well ahead of Friday’s tilt. However, they did secure the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into the Play-In.

The Bulls will host the Miami Heat in the Play-In.

The Eastern Conference #SoFiPlayIn Tournament and #1-6 #NBAPlayoffs seedings are SET

#8 Hawks at #7 Magic

#10 Heat at #9 Bulls Who moves on?

Chicago swept Miami during the regular season, winning all three meetings by fewer than 10 points.

The Heat have also eliminated the Bulls from the Play-In Tournament, preventing them from reaching the playoffs, in each of the last two seasons. Both teams have undergone significant changes since then.

The Bulls have won both post-deadline matchups.

Chicago will close out he regular season against the Philadelphia 76ers on April 13 before taking on the Heat on April 16.

Bulls Expected to Use Seldom-Used Look With Nikola Vučević Against Potential Playoff Opponent

With teams resting players at this point in the season, drawing meaningful takeaways from the product on the court is difficult.

The Bulls may have provided a glimpse of their potential playoff plan versus Washington.

“Billy Donovan breaking out the double big lineup with Nikola Vucevic and Jalen Smith,” Johnson posted on X during the game. “Look for Donovan to try some of this lineup if Bulls exit Play In Tournament to face Cavaliers in first round of playoffs.”

Stacey and Mark discuss the possibility of running Jalen Smith at the 4 and Vucevic at the 5 Would this big man lineup be more beneficial for the Bulls?

That would be a calculated risk by Donovan. The Bulls have had Vučević and Smith share the floor for 26 possessions, per Cleaning The Glass.

They have a minus-48.4 net efficiency differential in those possessions.