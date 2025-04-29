Former Bulls Star Jimmy Butler Sets Record Straight on Notorious Agitator

The Chicago Bulls traded Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017, ending his six-year run with the franchise. Butler, now with the Golden State Warriors, maintains the same fire that he showed during his ascent with the Bulls, though.

Butler got into a verbal (and briefly physical) back-and-forth with Houston Rockets guard Dillon Brooks at the free throw line during Game 4 of their first-round playoff matchup.

Afterward, Butler said, “No” when asked if the interactions were “fun.”

“Get me on record for this: I don’t like Dillon Brooks, so we’re never having fun. I’m a fierce competitor, he’s a fierce competitor, but ain’t nothing fun about that,” Butler told reporters on April 28. “No, I’m not going for that.

“I don’t think anybody is trying to be friends with anybody on either team, that’s for sure. Fun is winning. Fun is competing, and it’s going to be fun whenever we get four.”

“You a bum and a bitch”

[laugh track] pic.twitter.com/1StxE1j7Df — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 29, 2025

Butler also delivered a hard foul to Brooks, sending the latter to the ground, and posted a picture of himself screaming in the Rockets swingman’s direction to his Instagram stories.

“I like it, I think we all like when people start chirping,” Butler said. “It’s been this way this entire series. I don’t think it’s going to change. And we’re going to go out there, we’re going to compete, and we’re going to go do what we’re supposed to do in Houston.”

Jimmy Butler Echoes Former Bulls Star DeMar DeRozan

Bulls fans will remember Brooks and former Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, now of the Sacramento Kings, getting into a similar fracas during the 2024-24 season. Notably, DeRozan’s run-in with Brooks began after the Bulls star delivered a hard foul on Rockets guard Jalen Green.

Brooks approached DeRozan from behind, to which the 6-time All-Star took offense and reacted in kind. Both players were ejected.

DeRozan offered similar commentary following his run-in.

“I don’t play the walking up on somebody when their back is turned. Nah, that’s just not a thing we do,” DeRozan said, per the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley in March 2024. “I just felt like it’s an issue walking up on any man from behind.”

Butler’s incident was one of many Brooks had with Warriors players, including Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, and it is reminiscent of one that the notorious agitator had with the Bulls.

Jimmy Butler a Worthwhile Investment

The Bulls traded Butler largely over a discrepancy in his value. Butler – now a six-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA selection, five-time All-Defensive pick, etc. – has made the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons.

His lone miss was in 2023-24 when the Miami Heat, minus 2024 All-Star Tyler Herro, fell in the Play-In Tournament.

He has also been to two Finals, through the Larry O’Brien Trophy has proven elusive.

The Bulls have one playoff appearance in that same span. They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games in 2021-22. Injuries ravaged that team. Since then, they have faced the Heat three straight seasons, twice with Butler. The Heat have won all three matchups.

Butler has forced his way out of every situation since the Bulls traded him. It may have been worth it for the Bulls to pay him what his performance commanded, given their paths since.

For example, Butler and the Warriors beat the Rockets. DeRozan and the Bulls did not.