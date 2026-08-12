CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 07: Dalen Terry #25 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the United Center on November 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Recently, the former Chicago Bulls forward Dalen Terry was cut loose by the Philadelphia 76ers.
As the Sixers completed their LeBron James pursuit successfully, it was clear that Philadelphia beat out the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and the Cleveland Cavaliers for his services.
When James was ready to officially sign, Terry’s contract was the one to come off the books to make room. The 24-year-old has been on the free agency market for weeks and rumored to be getting attention from the Golden State Warriors.
Warriors Eyeing Ex-Bulls First-Round NBA Draft Pick
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 20: Dalen Terry #25 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles past Norman Powell #24 of the LA Clippers during the first half at Intuit Dome on January 20, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
At this stage of the offseason, Terry is rumored to be one of a few candidates that could end up on Steph Curry and Draymond’s team out West. It’s unclear when the Warriors plan to finalize their roster-building efforts.
Dalen Terry’s Bulls Career
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 03: Dalen Terry #7 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates a forced turnover against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at the United Center on December 03, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
In 2022, the Bulls picked up Terry with the No. 18 pick in the NBA Draft. At the time, Terry was a four-star recruit coming out of Arizona.
During his rookie season in 2022-2023, Terry appeared in just 38 games off the bench, seeing the court for 5.6 minutes per game.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 06: Dalen Terry #25 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles up the court against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at the United Center on January 06, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
In his sophomore effort, Terry played in 59 games, seeing the court for just 11.5 minutes per matchup. During his final full season with the Bulls, Terry averaged his career-high minutes per game of just 13.5 off the bench. He shot 44.8% from the field and 35.6% from deep, to produce 4.5 points per game.
However, that run wasn’t enough to convince the Bulls to keep him. As they started working on a rebuild, the Bulls cut ties with Terry after 34 games in 2025-2026. Initially, Terry was moved to the New York Knicks. The Knicks flipped Terry to the New Orleans Pelicans, who then waived him. The Philadelphia 76ers picked up Terry and played him in 14 games.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Recently, the former Chicago Bulls forward Dalen Terry was cut loose by the Philadelphia 76ers. As the Sixers completed their LeBron James pursuit successfully, it was clear that Philadelphia beat out the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and the Cleveland Cavaliers for his services. When James was ready to officially sign, Terry’s contract was the […]