Recently, the former Chicago Bulls forward Dalen Terry was cut loose by the Philadelphia 76ers.

As the Sixers completed their LeBron James pursuit successfully, it was clear that Philadelphia beat out the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and the Cleveland Cavaliers for his services.

When James was ready to officially sign, Terry’s contract was the one to come off the books to make room. The 24-year-old has been on the free agency market for weeks and rumored to be getting attention from the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors Eyeing Ex-Bulls First-Round NBA Draft Pick

According to The Stein Line, the Warriors have had their sights set on Terry for quite some time now.

At this stage of the offseason, Terry is rumored to be one of a few candidates that could end up on Steph Curry and Draymond’s team out West. It’s unclear when the Warriors plan to finalize their roster-building efforts.

Dalen Terry’s Bulls Career

In 2022, the Bulls picked up Terry with the No. 18 pick in the NBA Draft. At the time, Terry was a four-star recruit coming out of Arizona.

During his rookie season in 2022-2023, Terry appeared in just 38 games off the bench, seeing the court for 5.6 minutes per game.

In his sophomore effort, Terry played in 59 games, seeing the court for just 11.5 minutes per matchup. During his final full season with the Bulls, Terry averaged his career-high minutes per game of just 13.5 off the bench. He shot 44.8% from the field and 35.6% from deep, to produce 4.5 points per game.

However, that run wasn’t enough to convince the Bulls to keep him. As they started working on a rebuild, the Bulls cut ties with Terry after 34 games in 2025-2026. Initially, Terry was moved to the New York Knicks. The Knicks flipped Terry to the New Orleans Pelicans, who then waived him. The Philadelphia 76ers picked up Terry and played him in 14 games.