Why Coby White is Expected to Re-Sign With the Bulls in 2026

Coby White continues to improve his game and is now the clear-cut number one scoring option for the Chicago Bulls.

White will be entering the final year of his three-year $36 million deal next season. He will become an unrestricted agent in the summer of 2026. As such, the Bulls have a decision to make on his long-term future with the franchise.

In a recent mailbag article for NBA.com, Sam Smith explained why he believes White will re-sign with the Bulls when the time comes.

“Coby, then coming off the shoulder surgery, signed a modest deal for the NBA and has well outperformed it and continues to do so,” Smith said. “I assume he’ll become an unrestricted free agent after next season. But as the Bulls’ No. 1 option they’d seem to be the most appealing possibility.”

White has played in 66 games for the Bulls this season. He’s averaging 20.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.7% from deep. He is also forming an encouraging partnership with Josh Giddey. The duo could become a core foundation for the Bull’s rebuild, assuming the franchise can retain both young stars.

Nets Could Look to Poach Giddey From The Bulls

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the Brooklyn Nets could use their sizable cap space to pry Giddey away from the Bulls this summer.

“The Nets can give Josh Giddey (restricted) an offer sheet that’s as unattractive as possible to scare the Chicago Bulls off from matching. Perhaps a four-year, $120.3 million descending contract starting at $32.5 million would be enough. Brooklyn could give Giddey a 15 percent trade bonus and 50 percent of his annual salary before each season, too,” Pincus wrote. “The hope would be that Chicago balks at the immediate expense and the total price tag. If $120.3 million is too rich for the Nets, they must find the right number that works for them and not the Bulls.”

Giddey has been fantastic for Chicago this season. He has a clearly defined role and has been given the opportunity to thrive under Billy Donovan. The Bulls will likely do whatever it takes to keep him around long-term. However, the Nets will be a real threat and may force Chicago into making some seriously tough decisions.

Bulls’ Coby White May Harbor Frustrations

A key part of retaining White in 2026 will be ensuring that he’s happy in his role and his situation with the Bulls. During a March 5 episode of ‘K.C.’s Mailbag’ for Chicago Sports Network, Bulls insider K.C. Johnson noted that White could be harboring slight frustration at his ever-changing role.

“Change has defined Coby White’s tenure with the Bulls,” Johnson said. “…Yes, in his mind, he put a lot of work in last season to become the lead option, the main playmaker. He had the ball in his hands a lot. His minutes were at a career high and his usage was at a career high, and what happens? The Bulls trade for Josh Giddey. I think privately, I think Coby has been frustrated at times. But, it’s been private.”

If White continues to operate in a clearly defined role, where he is the primary or secondary option on offense, he will have no reason to leave Chicago. Of course, the Bulls will need to make sure he’s paid accordingly. White has earned a payrise on his next deal. Now, it’s on the Bulls to ensure that he remains with the franchise long-term.