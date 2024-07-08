Bulls Insider Gives Ominous Update on Patrick Williams Amid $90 Million Deal

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract, per The Athltic’s Shams Charania on June 29. The team announced the deal on July 6.

Williams turns 23 years old in August.

He averaged 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, shooting 39.9% from deep in 43 appearances last season. His campaign was cut short by a foot injury that required surgery to speed the healing process.

However, The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry reported that his sources indicate Williams is not yet healed from his foot injury during an appearance on 670 The Score in Chicago.

Williams initially suffered the injury in January.

“I’ve heard that he’s still not healthy from this foot injury. And so, that does make you kind of wonder if there are some issues with his body, if he’s going to linger. Not just with injury, but any injury that comes over the lifespan of this new contract,” Mayberry said on the “Bernstein & Holmes Show” on July 8.

“There are some major questions that are following Patrick Williams even though he has the money.”

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Artursas Karnisovas said Williams was still on the road to recovery in comments following the 2024 draft.

Williams was initially diagnosed with a bone edema. Further testing revealed a stress fracture.

Patrick Williams’ Injuries Been an Issue for Patrick Williams

The team announced he would be shut down for the rest of the season in February. It marked Williams’ second season three years to be significantly shortened by injuries. Williams appeared in 17 games in 2021-22 after suffering a fractured wrist.

Williams played in all 82 games in 2022-23 and logged a 71-game slate as a rookie. But his intermittent injury woes have further stunted his development.

Williams spoke about not taking advantage of his opportunities in 2022-23.

He has also spoken about fitting alongside Zach Lavine, Nikola Vucevic, and now-former teammate DeMar DeRozan. Williams has had the support of his teammates and flashed what he is capable of on multiple occasions.

But he entered last season with an open challenge from Bulls general manager Marc Eversley to take that next step in his development.

“This is a really big year for Patrick Williams,” Eversley said during the NBA TV broadcast of a Bulls summer league tilt in July 2023. “I think for us to take that next level, Patrick’s gotta grow. I know he’s put in the work this summer – he’s going to continue to put in the work…He’s really gotta take another step.”

Williams did post a 14.0/4.5/1.7 line in 19 games with 18 starts shortly before his foot injury.

‘Runway Has Been Cleared’ for Bulls’ Patrick Williams

He shot 52% overall 49.3% from three (on 3.7 attempts), and 75% at the free throw line during that span. DeRozan is gone and LaVine and Vucevic could potentially follow. Williams could finally reward the Bulls’ continued faith in him.

“The runway has been cleared,” Mayberry said. “Patrick Williams has no more reason to say he’s gotta defer to this person or that person.”

Williams admitted to being frustrated by the injury but was hoping to re-sign.

“I love it here. I love the opportunity we have to build a culture, build something special with this group, with this team,” Williams told reporters in February. “And I think I’m a really good cornerstone piece for this team.”

Williams was expected to miss two weeks with the edema. He did not offer any specifics but was positive about his recovery in an interview with Bulls Wire’s Justin Quinn in March.