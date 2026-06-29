After bringing on a handful of notable expiring contracts during the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls could lose some key players to contending teams in free agency.

The future of Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton in Chicago is unclear.

Both players will have markets, and you can count on the Golden State Warriors to have some level of interest in the two standouts.

Chicago Bulls Get Word On Warriors’ NBA Free Agency Pursuit

On Sunday, June 28, The Stein Line mentioned the Warriors as suitors for Simons and Sexton. They were included on a list of targets, along with Jock Landale and LeBron James.

“It’s believed that the Warriors want another guard in that mold to bolster Golden State’s bench scoring when Stephen Curry is resting … or to play alongside Curry and allow him more freedom to roam off the ball,” The Stein Line reported.

Anfernee Simons With The Bulls

After spending 49 games with the Boston Celtics, Simons was used as a key trade for Chicago’s former big man, Nikola Vucevic.

Due to an injury, Simons played in just six games for the Bulls. His run included 43.8% shooting from the field and 32.0% shooting from three.

Simons posted averages of 15.2 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.

Before the 2025-2026 season, Simons spent seven years with the Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 15.0 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.5 rebounds.

Collin Sexton With The Bulls

The 27-year-old point guard played in 42 games with the Charlotte Hornets during the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Sexton was traded to the Bulls in the Coby White deal. In 26 games (10 starts), Sexton shot 48.2% from the field and 41.0% from three. He produced 17.5 points per game, along with 2.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Before the Charlotte and Chicago runs, Sexton started his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After four years, Sexton landed with the Utah Jazz for a three-year run.

At this point, Sexton has averaged 18.3 points and 3.6 assists throughout his career.

Chicago Bulls Guard Depth

The Bulls currently have five guards under contract for next season.

Isaac Okoro, Josh Giddey, Rob Dillingham, and Tre Jones are on the roster. Kam Jones from the Indiana Pacers is expected to join the team after a draft-night trade. The rookie Dailyn Swain is also joining the team after being the 15th overall pick.

Don’t rule out a return for Simons or Sexton before NBA free agency, but keep an eye on the Warriors, who are making aggressive pushes for several notable players.