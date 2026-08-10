Former Chicago Bulls Guard Finds New Home With Los Angeles Clippers

The Chicago Bulls parted ways with fan favorite point guard Yuki Kawamura after just one season.

Kawamura was on a two-way contract with the Bulls last season and played 18 games. He averaged 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in just 11.6 minutes per game.

In a post on their social media pages, the Los Angeles Clippers announced that they have signed Kawamura to an Exhibit 10 deal.

According to HoopsRumors, an Exhibit 10 contract is non-guaranteed. Kawamura is eligible to earn up to a $91,000 bonus if he gets waived before the start of the 2026-27 season. He is expected to be part of the Clippers’ training camp.

Kawamura will also have to spend at least 60 days with the Clippers’ G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers, to get the bonus. He spent the majority of his first two seasons in the G League, so he’s expected to thrive there.

In 35 G League games with the Memphis Hustle and Windy City Bulls, Kawamura averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.0 steal per game.

The Clippers can also convert Kawamura’s contract to a two-way deal if he excels at training camp.

Yuki Kawamura Played for the Indiana Pacers in Summer League

After the Chicago Bulls didn’t sign him to a new contract, Yuki Kawamura signed for the Indiana Pacers to a Summer League deal. Kawamura averaged 8.2 points and 4.8 assists in five games in Las Vegas.

During the ESPN broadcast of the Pacers’ Summer League game against the Philadelphia 76ers, coach Rick Carlisle had a lot of praise for the Japanese guard.

“He’s an easy guy to like,” Carlisle said, via Scott Horner of The Indianapolis Star. “He just kind of explodes into the game. When the coach points to him on the bench, he just flies up to the scorer’s table, and then stuff just happens. He really knows how to play.

“He’s seeing things before they happen. He has a great sense for how to draw contact and put the defense in jail. He goes hard.”

The Pacers ended up signing Jalen Slawson to their remaining two-way roster spot after the Summer League.

Yuki Kawamura’s Career

Yuki Kawamura turned pro in high school back in 2020, signing a contract with San-en NeoPhoenix. He holds the record for the youngest player to play and score in the B. League, Japan’s top basketball league.

Kawamura became a star for the Yokohama B-Corsairs, winning the B. League MVP and Rookie of the Year in 2023. He went undrafted that same year but was able to get signed by the Memphis Grizzlies a year later.

In Memphis, Kawamura averaged just 1.6 points in 22 games. He joined the Chicago Bulls last season and was a fan-favorite despite his limited appearances.

Kawamura gained a lot of attention during the 2024 Paris Olympics, averaging 20.3 points and 7.7 assists. He dropped 29 points against France during the group stage.