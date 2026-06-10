Cavaliers Add LeBron James in Wild Sign-and-Trade Proposal

The Cleveland Cavaliers finally made the Eastern Conference Finals this season. It was the first time that this main core has made it that far in the postseason. Of course, they ended up being swept by the New York Knicks once they got there.

That sweep has opened up the door for the Cavs to make some changes. After being the most expensive team in the league, they might look to shed salary. More than that, they might look to break up this core, since they have yet to make the Finals.

A sign-and-trade idea from Bleacher Report would see the Cavaliers bring back LeBron James in the pursuit of a title.

Cleveland Cavaliers Land LeBron James in Bold Trade Proposal

Here is the full sign-and-trade scenario:

The Cleveland Cavaliers receive: LeBron James, Bronny James, Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, $28 million trade exception

The Los Angeles Lakers receive: Jarrett Allen, Dennis Schröder, Dean Wade, Sam Merrill

This trade would see the Cleveland give up a lot of their depth to bring in James. Getting rid of three key bench players and a starting center is a hefty price. Allen is much better than Ayton, so that position would be a downgrade, as well. Plus, Bronny is not a real bench piece.

James would become the third-best player on the roster. Giving up this much depth and talent is a lot to give up for a 41-year-old as the centerpiece of the trade. Still, there is an argument to be made that this trade is more about shedding salary than anything else.

The Cavaliers were the only team above the second apron of the luxury tax this season. There’s a good chance they will try to make sure they are well below that line next year. This trade helps them do that, as long as they don’t use that full trade exception later in the year.

Cleveland Could Still Run it Back Next Year

Even though it would be penal, the Cavaliers could decide to run it back next year. That would mean they are past the second apron of the tax again, and that would create a whole host of issues. That would keep them from aggregating salaries and put them one step closer to having their first-round pick moved to the end of the draft.

Still, that might be their chance to win a title. This core clearly has chemistry, even if they decide to bring back James Harden. There isn’t a straight-line path to improvement. There have been rumors that they could trade Evan Mobley for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that also seems unlikely.

Dan Gilbert is not afraid to spend money on a contender. He might put that theory to the ultimate test next year if the front office isn’t able to pull off any solid moves.