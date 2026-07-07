Cavaliers Positioned To Get 6-Time All-Star After Locking Up Donovan Mitchell

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in a position to add another multi-time NBA All-Star to their roster after locking up Donovan Mitchell long-term.

According to NBA insider Matt George of the Sactown Sports, the Cavaliers are among the teams with the most chatter in a potential DeMar DeRozan signing after the Sacramento Kings waived him.

“The two teams that we seem to hear the most chatter about in terms of potential landing destinations for DeMar DeRozan [are] the Miami Heat, who of course just traded for Giannis, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are a team I long thought could use the services of DeMar, especially in that second unit off of the bench,” George said.

DeMar DeRozan Is Hypothetically An Solid Offensive Addition For The Cavaliers

DeRozan appeared in 77 games with the Kings, averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game and shot 49.7% from the field to help an offense that struggled with spacing due to the roster’s inadequate construction.

DeRozan, who is a six-time All-Star and has played in one conference finals in his career, will be 37 years old and would play in his 18th NBA season when he signs with a team for next year.

The Cavaliers are coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, where they got swept by the eventual NBA champions New York Knicks.

If he is to sign with the Cavaliers, DeRozan’s deal would likely be a veteran minimum and could allow him to be the sixth man for a team that is expected to be led by James Harden, who is still negotiating a new contract with the team, and Mitchell, who signed a four-year, $273 million maximum contract extension.

The Cavaliers are also among the candidates to get LeBron James next season, reuniting him with the team he helped build and once led to the 2016 NBA championship.

It remains to be seen how the LeBron James situation would unfold and if it would be favorable to the Cavaliers.

However, DeRozan could also sign with his hometown squad, either the LA Lakers or the LA Clippers, but the latter holds the edge, according to George.

“Of course, we’ve always heard LA ties, right? He is from LA, from Compton, very much a Los Angeles guy. So, we’ve always talked about the possibility of DeMar going home. Whether it’s the LA Clippers or the LA Lakers, it seems like the Clippers would be the more likely out of the two,” he said.

What Would The Cavaliers Look Like If Everything Falls Into Place

Assuming James Harden signs a new contract with the Cavaliers, the team’s starters could look like this: Harden, Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

DeRozan would then come off the bench, allowing him to have a free rein of the team’s offense, as he has shown he is capable of doing last season.

However, until everything falls into place, this remains a fever dream for the Cavaliers.