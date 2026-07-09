All-Star Waiting on LeBron James Decision to Sign Deal with Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently one of the top choices for free agent LeBron James. James is a free agent for the first time in eight years after deciding to leave the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s looking for a team to play the final seasons of his career.

James has played in Cleveland two different times over the years. The Cavs might also give him the best chance to win a championship, as they made the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago. Most of that team is returning this year, as well.

It’s gotten to the point that even James Harden is waiting on James to re-sign with the team.

James Harden Waiting on LeBron James’ Decision to Re-Sign With the Cavaliers

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Harden is willing to work with the Cavs on his extension to make room for James. That is, if James decides he wants to return to Cleveland.

“James Harden has been a free agent since he opted out of his roughly $43 million player option for this season. And I continue to hear that he is willing and able to be patient to see what happens with LeBron before finalizing his own deal.”

Harden is expected to sign either a two or three-year deal with the Cavaliers sometime this summer. The understanding when they traded for him was that he would be getting an extension. That continues to be the case, as Harden will be their point guard next year.

Cleveland already signed Donovan Mitchell to a massive extension, so getting Harden taken care of is next on their docket. Of course, James’ decision comes before that. It sounds like Harden is willing to take less money in order to make room for him to become their fifth starter.

Cleveland is Going All-In on a Title Run Next Season

It seems like the Cavs are going all-in next season. They were in the second apron of the luxury tax last year and came up short. It’s highly unlikely that Dan Gilbert wants to be in the apron for a second year in a row. That would cause all kinds of penalties that would severely limit the flexibility of the team.

However, Gilbert has never shied away from spending money in pursuit of a title. If there was any team that was willing to suffer those penalties, it would be the Cavaliers. Even if they don’t end up getting James, they could still be spending a lot of money on Harden’s extension.

Last season, Cleveland had the 15th-best defense in the league. Adding James would likely make it a bit worse. Still, the offensive numbers should increase. James is one of the smartest basketball players in the history of the NBA, so the offense would be a lot better with him on the team.