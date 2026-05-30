Cavaliers’ President Sets High Expectations For Role Players in 2026-27

When thinking about the Cleveland Cavaliers, the names that come up are Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Evan Mobley. Three high-caliber players who carry great value to the organization.

Not just this, but Mitchell, Harden, and Mobley helped lead Cleveland to the Eastern Conference Finals. Something that hasn’t been seen from the Cavaliers since 2018.

But what about the role players that make up the Cavs’ roster? Guys like 2024 first-round pick Jaylon Tyson or 2025 second-round pick Tyrese Proctor? The expectation is high in Cleveland as they pursue getting over the playoff hump and, hopefully, a Finals bid.

Cavaliers’ Koby Altman Highlights Jaylon Tyson’s 2025-26 Season

One player who made a big step forward for the Cavaliers this season was second-year guard Jaylon Tyson.

Tyson improved his statistics at an impressive rate. In 66 games, the 23-year-old averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 49.3/44.6/73.8 shooting splits. The guard’s sophomore campaign was highlighted by a 39-point performance in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 16.

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However, Jaylon Tyson saw his statistics dip in the postseason. In 17 games, he averaged just 4.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 36.2 percent from the field and 23.7 percent from three.

“He (Tyson) was disappointed in his overall playoff performance and I think that was just tied to shot making,” Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman said at the team’s end-of-season presser. “You could just tell how much we needed him even in some these later series. His toughness, his tenacity on the boards, the fact that he can pick up full.”

“(Tyson) is going to be a big part of what we do… He’s a big part of our future.”

The 23-year-old is just getting his NBA career started. Although he averaged just 12.7 minutes per game in the postseason, Jaylon Tyson is getting the experience necessary to become someone that head coach Kenny Atkinson can rely on moving forward.

Altman Says This Offseason is Important for Tyrese Proctor

Cleveland’s first of two selections in the 2025 NBA Draft, Tyrese Proctor, was also a subject of interest during Altman’s end-of-season presser. At 22 years old, Proctor is at a similar point in his career to Jaylon Tyson.

Altman believes this offseason will be important to Proctor’s development.

“Tyrese Proctor is going to have a big offseason for us,” Altman mentioned. “I’m excited for his growth for sure.”

Despite getting limited playing time in his rookie season, the Duke prospect logged over 500 minutes played for the Cavaliers this season. A lot of it had to do with injuries, but Tyrese Proctor showed a little bit of what he can do at the NBA level.

In 50 games played, Proctor averaged 5.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists with 41.3/35.1/88.9 shooting splits. His rookie season was highlighted by a near triple-double during the final game of the regular season. On April 12, Proctor finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 9-for-16 from the field and knocking down four threes.

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In limited fashion, Tyrese Proctor showed true potential this season. It will interesting to see how he develops under head coach Kenny Atkinson and the Cleveland Cavaliers next season.