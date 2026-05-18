Bad News Hit the Cavaliers As Knicks Get Advantage in Eastern Conference Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers must overcome a massive disadvantage in the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks. Its disadvantage has yet to be overcome by previous squads throughout the past two decades.

According to NBA Prime’s broadcast, four of the last five teams that went through two Game 7s in the first two rounds of the playoffs have lost in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Cavaliers went through two Game 7s in the playoffs, winning in the first round against the Toronto Raptors before pummeling the Detroit Pistons last Sunday night.

The last time a team advanced to the conference finals after two Game 7s was in 2020 when the Denver Nuggets overcame two 3-1 deficits in the first two rounds only to lose to the eventual NBA champions LA Lakers, in the Western Conference Finals.

Before the Nuggets, the Toronto Raptors lost to the eventual champions Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, in the East Finals after surviving two Game 7s beforehand.

The lone team to win a conference finals series after a seven-game series was the 2008 Boston Celtics, led by Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo.

The 2006 Phoenix Suns also lost in the West Finals after two Game 7s, before the 2003 Dallas Mavericks fell to the conference finals with the same predicament.

Playing seven games cuts teams’ lead time for the next series, cutting their rest. In Cleveland’s case this year, they will only have less than two days to prepare for the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks.

On the other hand, the Knicks had a full week to prepare for the series after sweeping their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Cavaliers Reflect on Reaching the Eastern Conference Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be entering the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in eight years, and since LeBron James left the squad.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson got candid about the Cavaliers’ run so far, relaying a story to when he made his players realize their playoff record over the past few years.

“It does mean something,” Atkinson said via ESPN. “This was the next step for us. First day of training camp, I put up the playoff record over the last three years, 11-15.”

“I’ve been saying all year we have a lot to prove. We still have more to prove. That’s the next part of it, but we proved something to ourselves, that we could take that another step.”

The Cavaliers played in the second round over the past two seasons but lost both of them.

At the trade deadline, the team loaded up by adding veteran James Harden to alleviate the pressure on Donovan Mitchell. The move seemed to work as the Cavaliers found more production on their supporting cast, including Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Now, they find themselves on a collision course with the Knicks, the heavy favorites in the East Finals.

Donovan Mitchell Wants The Cavaliers To Refocus for the East Finals Immediately

The celebration will not be long for the Cavaliers as they have to prepare for the East Finals against the Knicks.

According to Mitchell, the team must again get back to work 12 hours after Game 7 against the Pistons.

“We can only breathe for about 12 hours. And then get right back to it,” he added.

Game 1 will be at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, and will tip off at 8:00 Eastern time.