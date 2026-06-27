Bad News Hit Cleveland Cavaliers’ Chances Of Retaining Major 3-And-D Player

The Cleveland Cavaliers could see the departure of one of their biggest playoff risers this offseason. According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Max Strus will be a name to keep an eye on in the trade market.

Talking with ESPN Cleveland’s 5 Good Minutes, Windhorst said that Strus could be traded to potentially afford Dean Wade, who is an unrestricted free agent. Re-signing Wade may require trading players like Strus to create the necessary cap space.

“I would keep an eye on Max Strus,” Windhorst said. “Here’s the thing, Dean Wade is going to be expensive. I think more expensive than the Cavs were hoping. I [also] think Keon Ellis could be gone unless they lose Dean Wade.”

Another major factor is Strus’ expiring deal. Strus is entering the final year of a four-year, $62.29 million contract with the Cavaliers.

“Max Strus is extension eligible as one year at $19 million left on his contract. I want to see if the Cavs are extending Max Strus or if they have to trade Max Strus. And the reason you would trade Max Strus is so that you could potentially afford to keep Dean Wade. Now, you know, you could, you can keep both, but it depends on how expensive Dean Wade’s going to be.”

How Did Max Strus Perform In the 2026 NBA Season

Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists with a 44.3% overall field goal and 40.2% 3-point percentage in just 12 games during the regular season. In the 2026 playoffs, his averages dipped to 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 35.9% from the 3-point line.

Strus’ injuries have been a major concern for the Cavaliers. Strus suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot in August 2025 that required surgery, causing him to miss the first 67 games of the 2025-2026 regular season. He later sustained a left wrist injury in April 2026, and has also managed other minor knee and toe ailments during the playoffs.

More than the numbers, his perimeter defense has been solid throughout the Cavaliers playoff runs over the past two years.

While Strus was recovering from injury, the team saw Jaylon Tyson excel in his role, averaging 13.2 points per game and shooting 44.6 percent from three-point range. His emergence may mean Strus’ role is now replenished in the team.

Max Strus Would Be A Target For Contending Teams

Max Strus is a perfect 3-and-D player for any playoff team.

Strus is a reliable movement shooter, something a team may need in the playoffs to space the floor for other stars.

He has also been in high-pressure playoff moments with the Miami Heat early in the 2020s and with the Cavaliers.

Strus is expected to have multiple suitors who would be contending next season. For now, they will be waiting to see how the Cavaliers would handle his contract this offseason.