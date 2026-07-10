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Bad News Hit Cleveland Cavaliers Amid Their Chase Of LeBron James

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DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 26: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers enjoys pregame against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on October 26, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been regarded as the heavy favorites to land LeBron James in free agency this offseason. However, bad news from a proven NBA insider and a Cleveland native has hit the team on Saturday. 

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, a source has told him that LeBron has already made a deal with another city, not named Cleveland, his hometown squad. 

This comes after the Cavaliers’ odds to land LeBron in free agency skyrocketed over the past 24 hours on various betting sites. 

“I’m hearing stuff in other cities too,” he said via ESPN Cleveland’s The Next Level radio show. “I’m not going to say who, but I had somebody on the phone with me today that I consider a good source who was swearing it’s a done deal in another city a couple of hours ago.”

“I am being very, very cautious. Right now, it’s too scattered. I know how LeBron has operated. They have kept their circle very tight…I’m just telling you, Cleveland is not the only place where there are rumors.”

What Teams Are Rumored To Have Shot At LeBron James in Free Agency?

GettyLos Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots the ball in a game. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Several squads have been rumored to be LeBron’s landing spot in free agency in perhaps his final season in the NBA, including the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Golden State Warriors

There were also rumors that the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Denver Nuggets have been pursuing him to add playmaking on their roster. 

Nevertheless, rumors about LeBron’s free-agent decision have fluctuated over the past few weeks, with many believing these rumors are being used as leverage in talks with teams.

James will be playing in his 24th season in the 2026-2027 NBA campaign, extending his longevity record. 

James, who will turn 42 years old next season, remains a valuable player for any squad, no matter what role he plays. 

Last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, James played a third option behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, yet he still averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game.

James then led the Lakers to the second round while Doncic and Reaves were injured. 

LeBron James Wants To Win A Championship And Celebrated One Final Time

LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers

GettyLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on November 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James is looking for a city that he wants him, would celebrate him, and is positioned to aim a championship next season, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, who has covered James throughout his stint with the Lakers since 2018. 

“(LeBron James) wants to win another championship. I have talked to him about it at nauseam since 2020. Also, he is a guy who likes being liked. He likes being accepted and celebrated,” he said in a Philadelphia-based radio show.

Many teams are expected to be suited for that, such as the 76ers, the Cavaliers, the Warriors, and the Heat. 

However, no team could celebrate him more than the Cavaliers, whom James once led to the NBA championship in 2016. Cleveland also served as his home for the first seven seasons of his NBA career. 

Some of his family also have roots in Cleveland. 

The Cavaliers are also preparing a roster spot for him to play alongside James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley. Cleveland went to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, only to get swept by the eventual NBA champions New York Knicks

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Bad News Hit Cleveland Cavaliers Amid Their Chase Of LeBron James

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