Charles Barkley Gets Brutally Honest After Cavaliers ‘Choke’ in Historic Collapse

Charles Barkley didn’t hesitate.

After the Cleveland Cavaliers squandered a 22-point fourth-quarter lead in a stunning Game 1 collapse, the Hall of Famer and analyst delivered a blunt assessment that quickly became the defining reaction of the night.

“You know, Ernie, I take my job very serious. I don’t like to get on TV and say people choked,” Barkley said on Inside the NBA. “But that was a damn choke job.”

Cavaliers Collapse in Historic Knicks Comeback

Barkley’s comments came moments after the New York Knicks completed one of the most improbable comebacks in NBA playoff history, rallying for a 115-104 overtime victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

New York trailed 93-71 with 7:52 remaining in regulation before unleashing a stunning 44-11 run to close the game, sending Madison Square Garden into a frenzy.

According to ESPN Analytics, the Knicks’ win probability dropped to as low as 0.1% during the fourth quarter. Since the 1997-98 season, teams trailing by 22 points in the fourth quarter of a playoff game were just 1-594 entering Tuesday.

Jalen Brunson Leads Knicks’ Rally

Jalen Brunson powered the comeback with 38 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, relentlessly attacking Cleveland’s defense to spark an 18-1 run that turned the game.

Brunson tied the score at 101 with 19 seconds left in regulation before the Knicks opened overtime on a 9-0 burst to seize control.

Mikal Bridges added 18 points, while three Knicks — including OG Anunoby — finished with 13 apiece as New York extended its postseason winning streak to eight games.

The Knicks are now three wins away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Cavaliers’ Fourth-Quarter Struggles Draw Scrutiny

For Cleveland, the collapse overshadowed what had been a dominant performance through three quarters.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 29 points, while Evan Mobley recorded 15 points and 14 rebounds.

But the Cavaliers unraveled late. They shot just 4-for-18 during the decisive stretch, while the Knicks caught fire, shooting 15-for-20 to complete the rally.

James Harden finished with 15 points but struggled from beyond the arc, going 1-for-8 from 3-point range and committing six turnovers.

“We played great basketball tonight for three quarters,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. “Unfortunately, the fourth quarter — they dominated us.”

Charles Barkley’s Reaction Highlights Cavs’ Missed Opportunity

Barkley’s critique underscored the magnitude of Cleveland’s missed opportunity in a pivotal series opener.

The Cavaliers appeared on the verge of stealing home-court advantage with their third straight road playoff win before the Knicks dramatically flipped the game.

Instead, Cleveland enters Game 2 facing immediate pressure to regroup after what could prove to be a defining moment in the series.

The Knicks, meanwhile, erased any concerns about rust following a long layoff after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers in the previous round.

Game 2 is set for Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, where New York will look to build on its historic comeback — and where Cleveland will attempt to respond to both the loss and the harsh reality described by Barkley.