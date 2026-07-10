Bill Simmons Says LeBron James To Cleveland Is A Done Deal

The NBA offseason continues to feature LeBron James as the top story searching for his next team after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. Popular insider Bill Simmons has put his reputation on the line to claim that LeBron joining the Cleveland Cavaliers is essentially a done deal. Other teams like the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat are operating under the belief that they have a chance, but Simmons think they are wasting their time.

The following quote about LeBron’s future came from the most recent Bill Simmons Show:

“Another thing that happened to Golden State – I think they thought they were getting LeBron and potentially Anthony Davis. And now it’s pretty clear now they were being used as leverage as LeBron goes back to Cleveland. The Cleveland thing’s done.”

Simmons both claimed that the Cavaliers will get LeBron and that he used the Warriors as leverage. Early rumors did lean towards everyone assuming that James would be joining Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to end his career in Golden State. However, momentum has fully changed towards Cleveland. The Warriors reportedly believe they have little chance at LeBron to further back up Simmons’ overall commentary here.

Why LeBron James To Cleveland Makes Sense

Quite a few variables have started to make LeBron to Cleveland feel more realistic over the past few weeks. James’ reunion with various members of the 2016 Cavaliers NBA Championship team started to make Cleveland fans wonder if the nostalgia of celebrating his greatest accomplishment could tempt him back.

Opting out of the Lakers contract before other teams could negotiate meant that LeBron already had an idea in mind about teams and scenarios he’d like to warrant making the move. Cleveland is the fairy tale option to retire with the team that drafted him in front of his hometown fans as an Ohio native.

LeBron’s friends and family would easier get to be part of his final season(s) since he has so many ties to that organization as their greatest player ever. Teammates like Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen would also give him a chance to contend for an NBA Championship one more time.

Could Bill Simmons Be Proven Wrong?

The other teams who are currently hopeful to land LeBron will still try to sell him on selecting them over the Cavaliers. Golden State reportedly expects James to sign elsewhere, but they are still treating him as their top option to improve the team for next season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, and Heat are the other three teams trying to make up ground with their pitches to the icon. Rich Paul is the one listening to the offers and selling points to report back to LeBron before he makes his final decision.

Simmons could be wrong if another team could sell James on their vision giving him a better chance to win than Cleveland. LeBron would have signed a deal by now if the situation was indeed a done deal, but the Cavaliers should be treated as the strong favorite.