Cavaliers Proposed to Land Aaron Gordon in Massive Jarrett Allen Trade

With Jonathan Kuminga not looking like he’ll sign anywhere anytime soon, and with the Peyton Watson saga in Denver seeing no end in sight, the Cleveland Cavaliers may have to pivot sooner than later.

There’s a better name out there that makes sense for Cleveland. He is Nuggets star Aaron Gordon. And it appears the Nuggets wouldn’t resist incoming trade offers for Gordon … because they simply can’t. At least not with these apron rules being shoved down their throat.

The Cavs have spent all offseason waiting for an answer on the wing. That answer was supposed to be LeBron James, whom the Cavs thought for weeks was destined for an end-of-career homecoming. James said no thanks, and Cleveland is still wondering what comes next.

What should come next is the Cavs front office getting on the phone with Nuggets management involving a trade for Gordon.

Aaron Gordon Makes Perfect Sense for the Cavaliers, Who Need to Make a Call ASAP

Gordon is aging, and yes, he’s rather injury prone and hasn’t shown he can stay healthy at the most crucial stage of the season. But give James Harden, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley a player like Gordon at the power forward spot and see what happens.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Cavs decide they want to take a chance on Gordon, and the Nuggets, fighting to stay above water financially, are ready to move Gordon, a centerpiece of the team’s march to the championship in 2023. Here’s a four-team blockbuster involving the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons that sends Gordon from the Mile High City down to the city James built.

Cavs receive: Aaron Gordon and second round picks in 2027 and 2028 (via BKN)

Nuggets receive: Max Strus, Ron Holland II and a 2031 first round pick (via CLE)

Nets receive: Jarrett Allen, Duncan Robinson, Garry Harris, Taurean Prince and second round picks in 2027, 2029 and 2033 (via DET)

Pistons receive: Michael Porter Jr., Dennis Schroder and a 2032 second round pick (via CLE)

From there, the Cavs re-sign Harden to a two-year $82.6 million contract.

This trade is hypothetical and intended to give the Cavs an answer on the wing, the Nuggets financial breathing room to re-sign Watson, while sending the Nets and Pistons, the two facilitators in the deal, pieces that address major needs on their respective rosters.

So, why does this trade make sense for everyone?

Why Denver, Cleveland, Brooklyn and Detroit Do the Deal

For Detroit, Porter is a significant addition to the roster. The Pistons’ need for a second scorer has been heightened after Tobias Harris departed for the San Antonio Spurs in free agency. Porter, who averaged a career-high 24.2 points per game last season, would be a serious scoring option behind ascending superstar Cade Cunningham.

For the center-needy Nets, reuniting with 28-year-old elite rim-protecting big man is a safe bet. The Nets also get compensated multiple picks for taking on Harris and Prince, two veterans on small deals, to allow the Pistons to make room for Porter.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets save a pretty penny on their tax bill and make it much more manageable to sign Watson to a deal he would be satisfied with. Plus, two strong rotation pieces in Strus and the 21-year-old Holland on top of a future first round pick is a more-than worthy return.

The Cavs now think seriously about not just returning to the conference finals but punching their ticket to the NBA Finals.

When healthy, Gordon has proven his champion-sized impact. Gordon, 31, was a linchpin for the Nuggets in their run to the title four seasons ago, averaging 13 points and six rebounds per game throughout the tournament. But it’s the plays that don’t show up in the box score that is the versatile Gordon’s strongest suit.

Losing Allen would ding the Cavs’ rim-protection, but adding Gordon, one of the league’s few players who can guard all five positions, would more than make up for it.





