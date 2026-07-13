Cavaliers Linked To Another All-Star To Help Get LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to land LeBron James as their big offseason move but they may be able to add another former All-Star as well. DeMar DeRozan was waived by the Sacramento Kings as they look to rebuild with a younger roster moving forward. However, this just helps DeRozan prioritize contending since he doesn’t have to go for another big contract with Sacramento paying him.

Sporting News reported that Cleveland has interest in DeRozan and shared a quote from Sports Illustrated’s Dominic Pagura:

“DeRozan could give Cleveland immediate relief either off the bench or in a more feasible rotational role, which was something the Cavaliers struggled with at times either in the size category or in production. There may not be a whole lot of basketball left in his future, so why not go out and bring in a veteran like DeRozan, who is still searching for his first NBA title. Not to mention, if the Cavs can also bring back James Harden, that could be a fun team-up for LeBron with two fellow veterans.”

Cleveland is hoping to have a real chance of winning the NBA Championship next season. LeBron is the big missing piece who could provide leadership and another offensive option to make up the gap of what they lacked in the most recent Eastern Conference Finals. DeRozan would give them another veteran to provide stronger depth.

DeMar DeRozan Must Accept Bench Role

The one major issue that could hurt the Cavaliers from signing DeRozan is the limited role after starting and being an elite scorer for almost two decades. Cleveland already has Donovan Mitchell and James Harden as the starting backcourt stars.

LeBron would certainly start at small forward to remove the last starting spot for DeRozan. The problem would be the same for just about every contending team in the NBA right now. DeRozan will have to accept a lesser role like Russell Westbrook and other superstars who moved to the bench when it was time.

The sacrifice would give DeRozan his first real shot at a contending since he was the top scorer for the Toronto Raptors. Unfortunately for DeRozan Toronto won the NBA Championship right after trading him away for Kawhi Leonard.

Other Teams Interested In DeMar DeRozan

The Miami Heat have been the team most rumored to have a desire to add DeRozan to the roster. Trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo made the Heat a much stronger roster hoping to contend if they can improve their depth before the season.

DeRozan would be welcomed in Miami as a super sixth man off the bench to carry the second team’s scoring. Teams with strong top stars and limited depth are the ones who most want to add a talent like DeRozan to boost their scoring options.

The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors have been named as dark horse teams who could make a run at DeRozan. Cleveland must hope that DeRozan is seriously willing to take a smaller contract and reduced role off the bench. Adding another veteran to play against LeBron isn’t the worst plan to further convince him to sign with the Cavaliers.