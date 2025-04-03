Cavaliers All-Star Responds to MVP Snubs: ‘I’m Not Shocked’

Donovan Mitchell is the best player on the team with the best record in the NBA. Therefore, logic dictates that the Cleveland Cavaliers star should be part of the MVP discussion.

Yet, due to Kenny Atkinson’s motion-based offense that sees everyone contribute at a high level, Mitchell finds himself fifth in MVP voting. During a recent interview with Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, Mitchell addressed his ranking in the MVP discussion.

“I’m not shocked,” Mitchell said. “Because my numbers, my usage, is not as high. I came into the season understanding if we took this approach, that would be the sacrifice. Do I feel like I’m (part of that conversation)? Hell, yeah. But understanding I don’t have the ball in my hands every single possession. And look where we are because of that. That, to me, is going to translate to winning.”

Mitchell continued.

“I think that’s how you associate the MVP, with high numbers, high usage. And that’s not always going to be me every night, and I’m OK with that. Maybe because at the end of the day, if we go out there and win a championship, I’m not going to sit and say, ‘Damn, I didn’t win the MVP.'”

Mitchell’s comments mirror those of Jayson Tatum last season. The Boston Celtics star took a step back in terms of heliocentric production to help his team win the 2024 NBA championship. Mitchell will undoubtedly be hoping his own sacrifice can yield a similar result.

Cavaliers HC Wants More on the Defensive End

When speaking to the media on April 1, Atkinson discussed the defensive slippage that the team has been dealing with in recent weeks.

“We really had slippage in the past month,” Atkinson said. “We did a couple drills today, like in college, box out drills. And we showed some film on it. Listen, sometimes it’s coach slippage too. I don’t want to put it all on the players. I asked our staff, ‘Have we slipped in terms of emphasizing it?’ This is the challenge we have. We have so many things on the wall to get better at, but I feel like it gets glossed over sometimes.”

A third of the Cavaliers’ losses this season came in the month of March. And while none of those losses are anything to worry about on a larger scale, they do show that there’s still more work to be done. After all, the Cavaliers are pushing for a championship. To reach that level of success, you can never rest on your laurels.

Cavaliers Must Show Discipline

During a March 18 news conference, shortly after the Cavaliers had lost to the LA Clippers, Atkinson called for more defensive discipline from his team.

“They played great,” Atkinson said. “Elite shot-making performance by them. A poor defensive performance by us…Our lack of discipline, fouling them, putting them on the line. And then giving them second-chance points. Even though they did have an elite shot-making game, we didn’t do the little things. We weren’t disciplined on the margins. That’s why you give up 132 points.”

If Cleveland can shore things up on defense, then Mitchell’s team-friendly role could pay off. And of course, if the Cavaliers need their star to step into a role of being a superstar-level closer, he will undoubtedly be ready to answer the call.