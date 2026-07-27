Report: Cavaliers Emerge as Top Spot for 6x All-Star Wing After LeBron to 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still in search of a veteran addition this offseason. Missing out on LeBron James would sting, but the market still provides opportunities.

However, with a relatively tight cap space, opportunities are few and far between for the Cavs. One such is Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson.

According to NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin, Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson has the Miami Heat as a strong suitor for Thompson, though nothing is locked in.

“The Heat have about $8 million of their mid-level exception remaining and are hoping to use that to lure Thompson to South Beach if Dallas buys him out,” Helin wrote. “Miami also would have to use that MLE money to get (DeMar) DeRozan, because if the Heat don’t spend that money, then the Cavaliers (with similar MLE money) or another team with some exception money left likely will jump in and get him.”

Both the Heat and the Cavs have a kind of unfortunate connection this offseason in that they were both in the James sweepstakes. However, the veteran superstar opted against any potential return to either franchise and signed for the Philadelphia 76ers.

DeRozan, a six-time All-Star, is looking for a new home after being waived by the Sacramento Kings earlier this offseason. Teams that missed out on James are viewed as the top landing spots for the former All-NBA wing.

Cavaliers’ Chance of Landing Wing Help After LeBron James Snub

Unlike James, Thompson is still under contract with the Mavericks, albeit an expiring one. He is owed about $17.5 million for the 2026-27 season and multiple teams are monitoring the situation. Dallas is reportedly open to listening to offers but not overly desperate.

“One other note from Jackson: Dallas is not under any financial or roster pressure to move on from Thompson, so it is only going to buy him out of his $17.5 million contract if the savings are huge,” Helin added.

If the Mavericks do buy Thompson out of his deal, the Cavaliers also have a mid-level exception to bring him in. This was the plan all along for James before he signed with the Sixers.

Dallas could also welcome a trade that could create an opening for Cleveland to orchestrate a salary-matching scenario. There have been potential exit talks for pieces like Dennis Schroder and Max Strus as part of broader efforts to create flexibility.

Both stars carry close to similar deals for Thompson. Moving either one of them could create the much-needed opening for the Mavericks guard.

What DeRozan Can Offer the Cavaliers After Missing out on James

The Cavs already have the likes of Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Evan Mobley as the core stars. They made the Eastern Conference Finals and are still strongly positioned to compete.

Now with James’ focus out of the way, Cleveland can turn its attention towards agreeing a new deal for Harden, who declined his player option to improve the franchise’s flexibility. There were also questions over his role if the Cavs had won the James signing, but that won’t be an issue now.

What the Cavs missed in wing play with James, they can turn to DeRozan, who averaged over 18 points per game and shot close to 50 percent last season. He could slot in as the third scoring option behind Harden and Mitchell.

Time is of the essence for the Cavs as it appears that they are not the only team in need of shooters.