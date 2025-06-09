Hi, Subscriber

Cavaliers’ All-Star’s Injury Update Could Drastically Impact Trade Rumors

Cleveland Cavaliers fans received a big update on Monday morning, when it was announced that All-Star point guard Darius Garland had undergone surgery to repair his left great toe injury and would be sidelined for “approximately 4 to 5 months.”

Furthermore, the team said that Garland was “expected to make a full recovery and resume basketball activities by the start of training camp.”

Then on Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst provided an update on the situation and contradicted Cleveland’s announcement.

Charania and Windhorst wrote that Garland was “likely to miss time to start the regular season,” according to their sources.

The Vanderbilt product sprained his left great toe at the end of the regular season — causing him to miss two games — and reaggravated the injury during the Cavaliers’ first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat. Garland missed four playoff contests due to the issue.

Darius Garland Had One of His Best Seasons in 2024-25

The 25-year-old helped lead Cleveland to the best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, averaging 20.6 points, 6.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.7 minutes per game. According to the ESPN report, Garland joined Denver Nuggets three-time MVP Nikola Jokic as the only two players in the NBA to average at least 20 points and 5.0 assists with a three-point field goal percentage of at least 40.0% this season.

His numbers dropped significantly during his five playoff contests this spring, however, as he posted 18.0 points, 5.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game.

How Does This Impact Garland’s Trade Chatter?

Garland has been involved in heavy trade talk since Cleveland was eliminated from the postseason, but Monday’s injury news could give would-be suitors some pause.

The two-time All-Star is under contract through the 2027-28 campaign, but, along with fellow standout guard Donovan Mitchell, has been at the center of trade rumors recently.

“Darius Garland was playing through a serious injury (which should not have been a question, he missed multiple playoff games!)” Law Murray of The Athletic posted on Bluesky. “This timeline cancels his summer and definitely threatens the start of his season. Makes any potential trade for him tricky.”

Garland and Mitchell haven’t been the only two Cavaliers stars to see themselves in trade rumors this spring.

All-Star power forward (and Defensive Player of the Year) Evan Mobley and frontcourt mate Jarrett Allen have also seen their names pop up in trade chatter. ESPN insider Kevin Pelton wrote in early June, however, that Cleveland wasn’t likely to blow up its roster, given the historic regular season it had.

