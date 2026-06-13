Cavaliers Break Silence After James Harden’s Arrest

The Cleveland Cavaliers said Saturday they are gathering more information after guard James Harden was arrested in Houston on a misdemeanor weapon charge, adding an unexpected wrinkle to one of the franchise’s most important offseason storylines.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers are aware of the arrest of James Harden this morning and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the team said in a statement. “We are in contact with James and his representation and will continue to monitor developments as they become available. At this time, we will have no further comment.”

James Harden Arrested in Houston

According to Harris County court records cited by ESPN and the Houston Chronicle, Harden was taken into custody at approximately 3:41 a.m. Saturday and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Authorities alleged that the 36-year-old was driving a Mercedes sedan in downtown Houston when officers observed a handgun in plain view inside the vehicle. Court records indicate the firearm was not holstered and was visible during the interaction with police.

The records also state that Harden acknowledged ownership of the handgun.

Harden was booked at Harris County Jail at 4:57 a.m. and later released on a general order bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on June 22.

Representatives for Harden did not immediately comment on the arrest.

Arrest Comes During Critical Cavaliers Offseason

The timing of the incident is significant for Cleveland.

Harden is expected to be one of the Cavaliers’ top offseason priorities after helping lead the franchise to its deepest playoff run in years.

Acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers in a February blockbuster trade involving Darius Garland, Harden quickly became an important piece of Cleveland’s veteran core. His scoring, playmaking and postseason experience helped stabilize a team built around Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

During the Cavaliers’ playoff run, Harden averaged 19.2 points and 5.5 assists while helping Cleveland advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, where the team was ultimately swept by the New York Knicks.

Contract Decision Looms for Former MVP

The arrest also arrives just weeks before a major contract decision.

Harden holds a $42 million player option for next season, though only $13.3 million of that figure is guaranteed. League executives have widely expected the former NBA MVP to decline the option and negotiate a new multiyear contract to remain in Cleveland.

The 11-time All-Star and former scoring champion appeared to fit seamlessly with the Cavaliers after the midseason trade, giving the franchise another proven creator alongside Mitchell and helping elevate Cleveland into championship contention.

Whether Saturday’s incident affects those contract discussions remains unclear.

For now, the Cavaliers are taking a measured approach.

The organization emphasized that it is in communication with Harden and his representatives and is continuing to gather facts before making any further comment.

As Cleveland prepares for a pivotal summer, the franchise now finds itself navigating unexpected uncertainty surrounding one of its biggest offseason decisions.