Report: Cavaliers Intensify Chase for 23-Year-Old Star to Join Donovan Mitchell

An almost promising offseason turned forgettable in one moment. The Cleveland Cavaliers stood pat all offseason waiting for the big fish, but that big fish chose the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving Donovan Mitchell and company hanging.

Coming off an Eastern Conference finals appearance, the Cavs felt James might have been the missing piece to a title — yes, even at age 41. Instead, James joined a conference rival, and the Cavs are now left trying to scramble and add the next best option. That option is former Golden State Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga.

According to Cavs insider Chris Fedor, the franchise is very much targeting Kuminga, who continues to dangle as an unrestricted free agent.

“Kuminga, who became a free agent after the Atlanta Hawks declined a $24.3 million option on his contract for next season, has been Cleveland’s Plan B all along. Sources say the Cavs have stayed in constant contact with Kuminga’s Cleveland-based agent, Aaron Turner, and are searching for a realistic financial pathway, as Kuminga seeks an annual salary in the $15-20 million range,” Fedor wrote.

Cavaliers Looking to Add Kuminga Around Donovan Mitchell, But it Won’t Be Easy

The Cavs are in a position few teams share. They have a perennial All-Star in his prime. The challenge? Trying to build a championship-contender around that star.

While the Cavs’ are met with multiple stumbling blocks in the pursuit of Kuminga, the free agent forward has ties to head coach Kenny Atkinson, which might influence his next move.

“A former lottery pick, Kuminga has ties to Atkinson from their Golden State days together,” Fedor wrote. “Kuminga also has ties to Cleveland, where he has trained in the past and conducted a pre-draft workout five years ago.”

Earlier this week, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Kuminga would lean toward the Cavaliers if James landed elsewhere.

“… Jonathan Kuminga and his representation are very much hoping that if LeBron doesn’t choose Cleveland, that Cleveland, with that connection with Kenny Atkinson, will be a real suitor for a legitimate starting role and pretty big pay day for Jonathan Kuminga,” Fischer expressed on Bleacher Report’s NBA insider notebook live stream.

Cleveland Met With a Hollywood Roadblock

The Cavs aren’t alone in the chase for Kuminga. According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers have strongly pursued the 23-year-old swingman for weeks. Some reports have even mentioned the Milwaukee Bucks as suitors for Kuminga.

With the Lakers losing James, they were in a prime position to nab Kuminga off the open market. Kuminga, however, was not attracted to the two-year, $20 million contract the Lakers offered him earlier this offseason.

Kuminga is seeking a deal that pays him at least $15 million annually, according to recent reporting. The Cavs have pieces they can move to help facilitate Kuminga’s desired contract figure, but it is fair to question whether they would move multiple rotation players to take a chance on a talented but unproven 23-year-old.

Cleveland cannot stand pat. The Cavs will explore the free agent market for depth upgrades. Fedor notes DeMar DeRozan as one player who is “viewed leaguewide” as a solid candidate for teams that missed out on James.