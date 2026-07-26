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Report: Cavaliers Intensify Chase for 23-Year-Old Star to Join Donovan Mitchell

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Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 11: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the third quarter of Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Arena on May 11, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

An almost promising offseason turned forgettable in one moment. The Cleveland Cavaliers stood pat all offseason waiting for the big fish, but that big fish chose the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving Donovan Mitchell and company hanging. 

Coming off an Eastern Conference finals appearance, the Cavs felt James might have been the missing piece to a title — yes, even at age 41. Instead, James joined a conference rival, and the Cavs are now left trying to scramble and add the next best option. That option is former Golden State Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga

According to Cavs insider Chris Fedor, the franchise is very much targeting Kuminga, who continues to dangle as an unrestricted free agent. 

“Kuminga, who became a free agent after the Atlanta Hawks declined a $24.3 million option on his contract for next season, has been Cleveland’s Plan B all along. Sources say the Cavs have stayed in constant contact with Kuminga’s Cleveland-based agent, Aaron Turner, and are searching for a realistic financial pathway, as Kuminga seeks an annual salary in the $15-20 million range,” Fedor wrote.

Cavaliers Looking to Add Kuminga Around Donovan Mitchell, But it Won’t Be Easy

Lakers target Jonathan Kuminga

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 23: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after a three-point basket against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Cavs are in a position few teams share. They have a perennial All-Star in his prime. The challenge? Trying to build a championship-contender around that star. 

While the Cavs’ are met with multiple stumbling blocks in the pursuit of Kuminga, the free agent forward has ties to head coach Kenny Atkinson, which might influence his next move.

“A former lottery pick, Kuminga has ties to Atkinson from their Golden State days together,” Fedor wrote. “Kuminga also has ties to Cleveland, where he has trained in the past and conducted a pre-draft workout five years ago.” 

Earlier this week, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Kuminga would lean toward the Cavaliers if James landed elsewhere.

“… Jonathan Kuminga and his representation are very much hoping that if LeBron doesn’t choose Cleveland, that Cleveland, with that connection with Kenny Atkinson, will be a real suitor for a legitimate starting role and pretty big pay day for Jonathan Kuminga,” Fischer expressed on Bleacher Report’s NBA insider notebook live stream.

Cleveland Met With a Hollywood Roadblock

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – FEBRUARY 11: Donovan Mitchell #45 and James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Arena on February 11, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Cavs aren’t alone in the chase for Kuminga. According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers have strongly pursued the 23-year-old swingman for weeks. Some reports have even mentioned the Milwaukee Bucks as suitors for Kuminga. 

With the Lakers losing James, they were in a prime position to nab Kuminga off the open market. Kuminga, however, was not attracted to the two-year, $20 million contract the Lakers offered him earlier this offseason. 

Kuminga is seeking a deal that pays him at least $15 million annually, according to recent reporting. The Cavs have pieces they can move to help facilitate Kuminga’s desired contract figure, but it is fair to question whether they would move multiple rotation players to take a chance on a talented but unproven 23-year-old.

Cleveland cannot stand pat. The Cavs will explore the free agent market for depth upgrades. Fedor notes DeMar DeRozan as one player who is “viewed leaguewide” as a solid candidate for teams that missed out on James. 

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Report: Cavaliers Intensify Chase for 23-Year-Old Star to Join Donovan Mitchell

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