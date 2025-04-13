Cavaliers Compared to Warriors in Bold Take

The Cleveland Cavaliers have dominated the NBA this season. Kenny Atkinson’s team secured 64 wins to own the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Now, their eyes will be set on making a deep postseason run.

Since taking over as head coach, Atkinson has implemented a new brand of basketball. The Cavaliers cut more, they screen more, and there’s an overall fluidity in how they approach the game. Atkinson has also gotten the best out of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, with the duo forming a fearsome defensive partnership.

During a recent episode of the “Wine and Gold” podcast, long-time Cavaliers reporter Chris Fedor likened Cleveland’s season to the early days of the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

“It feels like the start of the Warriors dynasty… To have all those guys locked up together and on the same timeline for contention, with the exception of Ty Jerome, that’s a really, really good place to be,” Fedor said. “It feels like a group that is set up for sustainable success, especially because, look, everybody has an ego. This is the NBA. These are big money players. There are a lot of things that come into play. But the ego, the disease of me, it doesn’t feel like is going to get in the way.”

Fedor’s comments are big praise for the Cavaliers. Golden State dominated the NBA for the best part of a decade. However, it’s too soon to be anointing the Cavaliers as the next dynasty in the NBA. Atkinson’s team must overcome the Boston Celtics first, as they also have a claim to being the ‘next Warriors.’

Kenny Atkinson Calls for Belief From Cavaliers

When speaking to Fedor during an interview with Cleveland.com after Cleveland defeated the New York Knicks on Friday, April 11, Atkinson outlined the final hurdle his team must overcome, if they want to be genuine championship contenders.

“As far as talent, chemistry, deep bench, we have it all. It’s really going to be the mental battle,” Atkinson told Fedor. “The question that needs to be answered with this team is if they have a belief level that’s at a championship level…Do you really believe you can be a conference finalist? That’s the first step. Only going to answer that when we are faced with it. That’s probably the lingering question.”

The Eastern Conference has improved in recent years. As such, the Cavaleirs don’t face an easy path to the conference finals or even to the NBA finals. Having self-belief as a unit will undoubtedly play a big role. Only time will tell if that’s a mental hurdle this roster can easily clear or will need to work on over the summer.

Darius Garland Wants to Keep Improving

Darius Garland also spoke with Fedor after the win over New York. The 25-year-old guard admitted that he’s working on finding his shooting touch ahead of the postseason.

“Not shooting it as best I can or what I was earlier in the season,” Garland said when assessing his recent form. “But just trying to get back in the gym, get some shots up, see the ball go through a little bit. Happened (against) Chicago. Happened tonight. The work is showing. I wouldn’t say not playing up to my standard but just not making shots. Still going to compete at a high level and make my teammates better. That’s what I was trying to do when I was in that ‘slump.‘”

Garland and Donovan Mitchell will both have integral roles to play for the Cavaliers throughout the playoffs. Fans should undoubtedly be excited that one of their best players is still looking to improve, despite being so deep in the basketball year. Whether those improvements can pay dividends will remain to be seen.

Nevertheless, the Cavaliers are a major threat this season, and other teams will be sitting up and paying attention.