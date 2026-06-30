Cavaliers In Serious Contention After LeBron James Lakers Exit

For Cleveland fans, the wait has felt endless. Every offseason brings the same question, the same hope, the same quiet disappointment when nothing changes.

That changed Tuesday night. Shams Charania reported that LeBron James has informed the Lakers he will play elsewhere next season, and one old flame is suddenly paying close attention.

Chris Haynes Reports Cavaliers Have Real Interest in LeBron Reunion

Chris Haynes broke the news Cleveland fans have wanted to hear for years.

“Cleveland Cavaliers have interest in a second reunion with LeBron James with the appeal of the franchise’s greatest player finishing his career where it all started, league sources tell me.”

This is not some random pairing on the surface. James spent 11 seasons across two stints in Cleveland and delivered the franchise its only championship in 2016, the one that snapped a fifty two year title drought for the city.

That run included the comeback from down 3-1 against a 73 win Warriors team, still considered one of the great Finals performances in league history. Cavs fans do not forget moments like that, and neither does James.

The current roster gives this idea some real weight too. Donovan Mitchell is coming off an All-Star year, James Harden is still running the offense at a high level, and Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen anchor one of the better defensive frontcourts in the league. A roster like that, already built around shooting, playmaking and rim protection, is exactly the kind of supporting cast a 41 year old James would want late in his career.

There is also the simple fact that James has openly talked about chasing one more ring before he is done. Cleveland enters next season as a legitimate contender, not a rebuild, which separates this from a nostalgia move and turns it into a basketball decision.

A third stint would not erase the way his second run ended, with three straight Finals losses to Golden State. But it would give him a chance to write a different final chapter with the franchise where his story as a champion actually began.

Warriors Remain the Biggest Threat to a Cleveland Reunion

Cleveland’s interest is real, but it is not the only team in the conversation. The Golden State Warriors have been circling James the hardest all offseason.

Draymond Green declining his player option Monday only added fuel to that pursuit. The move frees up cap space for Golden State to chase James and possibly work out a trade for Anthony Davis at the same time.

Marc Stein has reported that the Warriors are not treating a Davis trade as a requirement to land James, which says a lot about how badly they want him regardless of how the roster fits together.

At 41, James is coming off a season slowed by sciatica that ended a 21 year All-NBA streak. He still played in 60 games, averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds, and looked sharper once the playoffs started.

Free agency negotiations opened Tuesday evening, with contracts able to be signed starting July 6. James himself reportedly had not picked a destination as of Monday night, leaving Cleveland with real hope and Golden State holding the inside track everyone is watching closely.