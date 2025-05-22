Cavaliers Could Target Former Rookie of the Year in Free Agency

Adding some additional depth to the rotation is likely a top priority for the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer. Kenny Atkinson’s team was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, primarily due to a lack of depth on the bench.

Ben Simmons could be a smart pick-up for the franchise. The former first-overall pick would provide size, perimeter defense and elite-level playmaking. However, his lack of aggression when looking to score could become problematic.

Nevertheless, Jedd Pagaduan of ClutchPoints believes that Simmons could make sense for Cleveland.

“Ben Simmons could be a worthwhile target thanks to his playmaking utility as a small-ball five,” Pagaduan wrote. “Simmons, even in his limited state, is someone who can cover plenty of ground defensively. He was linked to the Cavs after the Brooklyn Nets bought him out, and perhaps this offseason is when the former first overall pick takes his talents to Cleveland.”

Simmons is no longer seen as a high-level option. He hasn’t been himself for years. As such, the Cavaliers could likely sign him to a veteran minimum deal once he hits unrestricted free agency this summer. However, Atkinson would need to work extra hard to try and get the best out of a player once viewed as a perennial All-Star and All-NBA selection.

Cavaliers Want to Keep Ty Jerome

Another focus of the Cavaliers’ summer will be whether to retain Ty Jerome or let him move to a new team. Jerome was a key piece of Cleveland’s second unit this season and was among the front-runners for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

During a recent news conference, Koby Altman admitted that Cleveland would like to keep Jerome if possible.

Jerome’s steady hand has ensured the Cavaliers remain a threat when the second unit is on the court. It would be interesting to see what he could do with some additional off-ball reps, too, which would become easier for Atkinson to scheme if there was a playmaker like Simmons in the rotation.

Jerome Wants to Stay With Cavaliers

During a recent discussion with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Jerome made his desire to remain with the Cavaliers very clear.

“I think I have an amazing situation here with a coaching staff that empowers me and a team that empowers me,” Jerome told HoopsHype. “Obviously, I’d love to be back. We’ve just got to see how it plays out.”

Cleveland will likely face significant competition to keep Jerome. His impressive performances should ensure that multiple teams explore the possibility of adding him to the roster. However, if both sides are clear in their desire for the partnership to continue, then it makes sense to believe a deal is possible.

Nevertheless, Jerome has earned the right to request a pay rise, and that could put the Cavaliers in a difficult position. As such, Cavaliers fans may need to remain patient to see whether Jerome will be back with the franchise next season.