Cavaliers’ Darius Garland Sends Message to Critics After Return

After missing four games due to a big toe injury, Darius Garland returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers rotation on Friday, May 9. And while he struggled to make an impact on the box score, his presence helped unlock Cleveland’s offense.

During his postgame news conference, Garland discussed the injury that has limited his postseason. And in what seemed like a swipe at the critics questioning his decision to sit out after calling out Tyler Herro, Garland declared that people “don’t understand” what he’s been working through.

“Y’all don’t understand what I’m going through,” Garland said. “I mean, everybody has their opinion. I’m going out there and playing basketball. Everybody has their nicks and bruises around this time. So, going out and trying to win the series.”

Garland played just shy of 25 minutes in Friday’s game. He scored 10 points and had 4 turnovers, shooting 3-of-11 from the field. Cleveland needs more from him if they’re going to overcome an Indiana Pacers team that has consistently kept the Cavaliers defense on the back foot.

Nevertheless, getting Garland back in the rotation was a solid first step. Now, the question will be whether he can adjust to play through pain and discomfort or whether he will struggle for the remainder of the postseason.

Cavaliers HC Praises Impact of Garland’s Presence

During his own postgame news conference, head coach Kenny Atkinson detailed why having Garland in the rotation is so important.

We’re a different team,” Atkinson said. “(Garland) is just playing through a lot of pain, quite honestly. To get him to play this game, let’s just say there’s a lot that goes into it and he’s kind of taking one for the team here. I think he had to push through a lot. Hopefully, he recovers. Even if we get 15, 20 minutes from him, we need it. We need another ball handler. He can create separation. He can create advantages, even if it’s not going to be perfect with the way his health is right now.”

Garland’s presence helps unlock things for Donovan Mitchell. Both are high-level guards, which forces the perimeter defense to stick with their individual assignments. It’s hard to send help to Mitchell when Garland is spacing the floor.

Donovan Mitchell Praises Garland’s Return

Mitchell also praised Garland’s return and the impact his presence has on the court during his own postgame news conference.

“Darius means a lot,” Mitchell said. “Obviously, he is banged up and playing through stuff. I told him 20% of you, 30% of you is all we need, man. He’s fighting and gutting it out. We love that fighting spirit. A lot of respect for him. I’m very happy that he’s out there. Relieved a lot of pressure.”

Now that he’s back in the rotation, all eyes will be on whether Garland can remain healthy. Furthermore, there will be serious questions regarding his ability to hang tough on defense. The Pacers will undoubtedly look to hunt him in the half-court. If Garland is unable to guard his yard, and his offense continues to stutter, he may be better served watching on from the sidelines.