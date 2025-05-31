Cavaliers Darius Garland Trade Odds See Shock Conference Rival Emerge as Favorites

Darius Garland has another three years left on his $197 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s formed a strong partnership with Donovan Mitchell as part of Kenny Atkinson’s back court.

However, Garland’s long-term future with the Cavaliers continues to be a point of discussion. His limited defense has long been a concern for Cavaliers fans, especially in terms of postseason success.

Should Cleveland decide to explore Garland’s trade market, the Orlando Magic are seen as potential suitors. Orlando is in dire need of a long-term answer at the point guard position. They also have the elite defenders needed to hide Garland at the point of attack.

According to Bovada sportsbook, the Magic are +170 to acquire Garland, should he become available for trade. Orlando has all the necessary trade chips to create a compelling package for Garland, regardless of what the Cavaliers are looking for.

Right now, Garland isn’t viewed as a potential trade chip for Cleveland. However, the offseason is still young, and things could change. If they do, Bovada’s odds say Orlando could face competition from the Boston Celtics (+275), Minnesota Timberwolves (+450) and Los Angeles Lakers (+500).

Garland Needs to Get Stronger

During a recent news conference, Cleveland’s President of Basketball Operations, Koby Altman, shared his thoughts on how Garland can improve heading into next season.

“He (Garland) needs to get stronger so he can compete at the highest level,” Altman said. “It’s the same thing that [happened] with Stephen Curry. … Now, Steph is all-world. I’m not making that comparison. But Steph got stronger … over his years. He’s a different physical specimen than he was when he first started playing.”

Adding strength would make Garland a less attractive target on defense. However, he must avoid adding too much bulk, as that could limit his mobility; it’s a fine line. Still, it’s clear that Garland’s limited upside on the defensive end of the floor is viewed as a clear drawback. Therefore, it’s an area he must continue to work on over the coming months.

Cavaliers’ Kenny Atkinson Has Faith in Garland

During a May 9 news conference, head coach Kenny Atkinson explained how Garland’s presence in the rotation helps improve the Cavaliers’ roster.

“We’re a different team,” Atkinson said. “(Garland) is just playing through a lot of pain, quite honestly. To get him to play this game, let’s just say there’s a lot that goes into it and he’s kind of taking one for the team here. I think he had to push through a lot. Hopefully, he recovers. Even if we get 15, 20 minutes from him, we need it. We need another ball handler. He can create separation. He can create advantages, even if it’s not going to be perfect with the way his health is right now.”

Garland’s impact, specifically on offense, cannot be denied. His presence keeps defenses honest and stops them from overloading toward Donovan Mitchell. Garland is a key piece of Atkinson’s rotation. However, if the Cavaliers believe they can improve the overall team by parting ways with Garland, then he could find himself on the move.