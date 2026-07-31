Cavaliers Get Major DeMar DeRozan Free Agency Update After Insider Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still on the hunt for some help after missing out on LeBron James.

James, the NBA’s oldest player, chose the rival Philadelphia 76ers in free agency after a nearly monthlong decision-making process. The East has a new beast while the Cavs are left wondering what’s next.

One player the Cavs have turned to, among others, is former All-Star wingman DeMar DeRozan. A three-time All-NBA performer, DeRozan hit the open market after being waived by Sacramento Kings earlier this offseason. DeRozan is expected to land on a hopeful championship-contender, with the Miami Heat most mentioned as DeRozan’s top suitor.

Cavaliers Updated on What DeMar DeRozan is Looking for

After spending nearly two seasons with the (tanking) Kings, DeRozan is on his way to finding a new home that could use his still-efficient scoring. The soon-to-be 37-year-old is still a free agent and, according to NBA insider Brett Siegel, will not settle for a veteran minimum deal.

“It doesn’t seem like he wants to take a minimum contract,” Siegel said on the “Clutch Scoops” live stream. “He wants either the full midlevel (exception), which I don’t think he’s gonna get. I think he’s gonna get part of the midlevel. … He probably wants to get around that $8-$10 million range to recuperate some value that he lost from Sacramento waiving.”

DeRozan quietly turned in another quietly productive year last season. The six-time All-Star registered over 18 points per game and shot a tick below 50 percent from the field. Whether he starts or comes off the bench for his next team, DeRozan will be playing a substantial role. Now we wait and see how much longer his free agency plays out.

DeRozan Among Three Names Cavs are Targeting

Already with a veteran-laden roster, the Cavs might prefer DeRozan over other candidates, including Jonathan Kuminga, whom the team has strongly pursued in recent weeks. But according to league insider Brandin Robinson, Cleveland is seeking a player who excels in the post.

“From a tactical perspective,” Robinson wrote, “league insiders view DeRozan — who posted 18.4 points and 4.1 assists while shooting nearly 50% from the field in 2025–26 — as a seamless positional fit for a Cleveland squad seeking a physical mid-post scoring threat to pair alongside Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

‘The Cavs lack wing scoring, and they lack a true back-to-back-the-basket player on their team,’ a source emphasized. ‘Donovan Mitchell isn’t playing with his back to the basket, Evan Mobley prefers to face up, and Jarrett Allen’s role is different. They actually lack post scoring—specifically mid-post scoring. That’s what you need in the playoffs when the game slows down. DeMar fits them completely.’”

Recently, the Cavs have also registered interest in Denver Nuggets restricted free agent Peyton Watson, though landing Watson presents a far more complicated challenge that may not be resolved for weeks.

But ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported the Cavs and star guard James Harden have held off on new contract negotiations as they await for Watson’s situation to unfold in Denver.

“I think that could happen relatively soon,” Shelburne said on Harden’s decision to re-sign. “The question is gonna be is it a two year deal, a three year deal, what the structure looks like is gonna determine what the money looks like. But the Cavs are still poking around with Peyton Watson and I think that’s why James has given them a lot of room to negotiate.”

Cleveland needs some firepower on the wing, and they have some options. They just can’t miss out on all three players.