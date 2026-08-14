Cavaliers Cut Ties With Veteran Guard in Surprise Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers are making changes to their backcourt as they look to improve their roster and maintain financial flexibility ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season. The team is also navigating decisions involving its supporting guards after reaching the Eastern Conference finals last season.

Dennis Schroder and Tre Mann enter the latest stage of their careers at very different points. Schroder is a 32-year-old veteran who has played for 11 NBA teams, while Mann is a 25-year-old guard looking for a fresh opportunity after an inconsistent season with Charlotte.

The move comes at an important point in Cleveland’s offseason. The Cavaliers are trying to remain flexible under the NBA’s tax-apron rules while also keeping options open for further roster moves.

Cavaliers Trade Dennis Schroder to Charlotte Hornets for Tre Mann

Charlotte picks up an established veteran at point guard who has history with Hornets president Jeff Peterson and coach Charles Lee from his tenure in Atlanta at the start of his career. The Hornets, Cavaliers and Schroder's rep Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports worked for the… https://t.co/BITtNF5iiV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2026

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Dennis Schroder and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for Tre Mann.

Charania wrote that Charlotte is adding “an established veteran at point guard” and noted that Schroder has a history with Hornets president Jeff Peterson and coach Charles Lee from his time in Atlanta.

The deal also gives Cleveland additional financial flexibility. Schroder is set to earn $14.8 million in 2026-27, while Mann has an $8 million salary for the season. The difference creates roughly $6.8 million in savings for the Cavaliers.

The trade moves Cleveland approximately $29.7 million below the first tax apron and $42.3 million below the second apron.

That flexibility could become important as the Cavaliers continue working on their roster. Cleveland has been linked to potential moves involving Peyton Watson and is also working toward re-signing James Harden.

Schroder spent part of last season with Cleveland after beginning the year with the Sacramento Kings. Across 70 regular-season games between the two teams, he averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.7 rebounds.

With the Cavaliers, he appeared in 30 regular-season games and averaged 8.2 points and 4.3 assists. His scoring dropped to 5.5 points per game in the playoffs.

For Charlotte, the addition addresses a need in the backcourt after the team moved LaMelo Ball to Minnesota. Schroder brings extensive NBA experience and can provide another veteran option alongside the Hornets’ young core.

Dennis Schroder and Tre Mann Bring Different Backcourt Options

Tre Mann now gets an opportunity to restart his career in Cleveland after a difficult 2025-26 season. He appeared in 53 games for Charlotte and averaged 5.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 12.6 minutes per game.

Mann’s most productive season with Charlotte came in 2024-25, when he averaged 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 13 games. He also shot 40% from three-point range that season.

The guard was originally selected 18th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2021 NBA Draft. Charlotte acquired him in a three-team trade at the 2024 trade deadline.

Schroder, meanwhile, gives Charlotte a veteran point guard with 13 seasons in the NBA. His career averages are 13.7 points, 4.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

His contract includes a $15.5 million salary for 2027-28, with only about $4.3 million guaranteed. That structure could give Charlotte additional flexibility next offseason.

The trade, therefore, gives both teams a different type of backcourt option. Charlotte adds experience and a proven ball-handler, while Cleveland gets a younger guard and creates room for its broader offseason plans.