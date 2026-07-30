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Report: Cavaliers Eye 3 Star Additions to Finish Roster Around Donovan Mitchell

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 28: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on February 28, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After LeBron James spurned them, the Cleveland Cavaliers are left trying to figure out the next best way to finish the roster around superstar guard Donovan Mitchell

For weeks, the Cavs felt they had the edge in the James sweepstakes. After all, Cleveland is close to home for James. It’s where he started his career and captured one of the most improbable NBA championships in history. Instead, James, the league’s oldest player, chose the rival Philadelphia 76ers

The Cavs, meanwhile, have their sights set on multiple star players who could make a strong impact on the team next season. Here’s the latest we know on where the Cavs are in their pursuit of some new talent.

Cavaliers Looking to Round Out the Roster Around Donovan Mitchell, But it Won’t Be Easy

Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 11: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the third quarter of Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Arena on May 11, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Cleveland is coming off a trip to the conference finals. For some reason though, it hasn’t felt that way recently. With the East seemingly getting much stronger this summer, the Cavs don’t want to find themselves suddenly on the outside looking in. 

According to team insider Chris Fedor, the Cavs have three players on their radar: DeMar DeRozan, Jonathan Kuminga and Denver Nuggets restricted free agent Peyton Watson. 

DeRozan, who turns 37 next month, hit the open market earlier this month after being waived by the Sacramento Kings. DeRozan is widely expected to land on a contender, with the Miami Heat believed to be the front-runner to land the six-time All-Star. 

As for the Cavs’ interest in Kuminga and Watson, a pair of rising 23-year-old stars, Fedor warns the path to landing either player is anything but straightforward.

“The situation involving Kuminga and Watson is much more complicated given both are looking for bigger contracts than Cleveland can offer. Sources say the 23-year-old Kuminga wants an annual deal in the $15-20 million range, which would necessitate a sign-and-trade with Atlanta involving either swingman Max Strus or Dennis Schroder. The Hawks, already with 17 players on the roster and incredibly close to the luxury tax, would have to cooperate — and actually want what Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers or Milwaukee Bucks are willing to offer in a sign-and-trade,” Fedor wrote.

Cleveland Most Linked to Kuminga

New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 23: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after a three-point basket against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Whereas DeRozan is an unrestricted free agent who can sign wherever he chooses, Kuminga and especially Watson are in a different boat.

The Nuggets are aiming to exhaust all means necessary to retain Watson, but financial limitations have greatly complicated their efforts. Denver is the only second apron team in the NBA. According to reports, Watson firmly passed on the Nuggets’ four-year, $70 million contract offer, and understandably so.

As for Kuminga, the Cavs have ramped up their pursuit of the former lottery pick.

“The Cavs, sources say, have been in touch with Kuminga’s representatives throughout the week, trying to determine whether there is a realistic financial pathway to a deal and what it would cost — both in salary and roster subtractions,” Fedor wrote. “With the Cavaliers’ current cap situation, any sign-and-trade would create a hard cap at the first apron.  Kuminga worked out for the Cavaliers ahead of the 2021 draft, trained in Cleveland last summer and previously played under coach Kenny Atkinson during Atkinson’s stint as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors.”

Especially with the Mario Hezonja signing in limbo due to a Real Madrid contract issue, the Cavs don’t appear particularly close to landing their first offseason acquisition. The search continues.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Report: Cavaliers Eye 3 Star Additions to Finish Roster Around Donovan Mitchell

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