Report: Cavaliers Eye 3 Star Additions to Finish Roster Around Donovan Mitchell

After LeBron James spurned them, the Cleveland Cavaliers are left trying to figure out the next best way to finish the roster around superstar guard Donovan Mitchell.

For weeks, the Cavs felt they had the edge in the James sweepstakes. After all, Cleveland is close to home for James. It’s where he started his career and captured one of the most improbable NBA championships in history. Instead, James, the league’s oldest player, chose the rival Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cavs, meanwhile, have their sights set on multiple star players who could make a strong impact on the team next season. Here’s the latest we know on where the Cavs are in their pursuit of some new talent.

Cavaliers Looking to Round Out the Roster Around Donovan Mitchell, But it Won’t Be Easy

Cleveland is coming off a trip to the conference finals. For some reason though, it hasn’t felt that way recently. With the East seemingly getting much stronger this summer, the Cavs don’t want to find themselves suddenly on the outside looking in.

According to team insider Chris Fedor, the Cavs have three players on their radar: DeMar DeRozan, Jonathan Kuminga and Denver Nuggets restricted free agent Peyton Watson.

DeRozan, who turns 37 next month, hit the open market earlier this month after being waived by the Sacramento Kings. DeRozan is widely expected to land on a contender, with the Miami Heat believed to be the front-runner to land the six-time All-Star.

As for the Cavs’ interest in Kuminga and Watson, a pair of rising 23-year-old stars, Fedor warns the path to landing either player is anything but straightforward.

“The situation involving Kuminga and Watson is much more complicated given both are looking for bigger contracts than Cleveland can offer. Sources say the 23-year-old Kuminga wants an annual deal in the $15-20 million range, which would necessitate a sign-and-trade with Atlanta involving either swingman Max Strus or Dennis Schroder. The Hawks, already with 17 players on the roster and incredibly close to the luxury tax, would have to cooperate — and actually want what Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers or Milwaukee Bucks are willing to offer in a sign-and-trade,” Fedor wrote.

Cleveland Most Linked to Kuminga

Whereas DeRozan is an unrestricted free agent who can sign wherever he chooses, Kuminga and especially Watson are in a different boat.

The Nuggets are aiming to exhaust all means necessary to retain Watson, but financial limitations have greatly complicated their efforts. Denver is the only second apron team in the NBA. According to reports, Watson firmly passed on the Nuggets’ four-year, $70 million contract offer, and understandably so.

As for Kuminga, the Cavs have ramped up their pursuit of the former lottery pick.

“The Cavs, sources say, have been in touch with Kuminga’s representatives throughout the week, trying to determine whether there is a realistic financial pathway to a deal and what it would cost — both in salary and roster subtractions,” Fedor wrote. “With the Cavaliers’ current cap situation, any sign-and-trade would create a hard cap at the first apron. Kuminga worked out for the Cavaliers ahead of the 2021 draft, trained in Cleveland last summer and previously played under coach Kenny Atkinson during Atkinson’s stint as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors.”

Especially with the Mario Hezonja signing in limbo due to a Real Madrid contract issue, the Cavs don’t appear particularly close to landing their first offseason acquisition. The search continues.