Donovan Mitchell Trolls Knicks After Cavaliers Advance to Conference Finals

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Cleveland Cavaliers required all of a seven-game series to defeat the Detroit Pistons; however, they are done.

Cleveland will be playing at Madison Square Garden, and Donovan Mitchell is already discussing it. The Knicks must be ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌attentive.

In a post-series media session shared by @NBA_NewYork on X, Mitchell made sure to get one last shot in before leaving: “My Mets beat the Yankees today too.” The implication was clear, Mitchell is planning to do the exact same thing to the Knicks.

He then appeared on Amazon Prime’s Nightcap, where he went deeper on what this ECF matchup actually looks like.

Donovan Mitchell Warns Knicks: Cleveland Is Coming In Hungry

When asked what he sees next round, Mitchell did not hold back:

“They got a lot of talent. I think they’re peaking at the right time. Yeah, I think a lot of guys are playing well over there. Obviously, you have Jalen Brunson, the head of the snake, and Karl-Anthony Towns, but Mikal and OG are equally as dangerous. That’s what we’re starting to see: Josh Hart’s a dog. We know them very well and understand that it’s gonna be a dogfight.”

He continued, making clear Cleveland is not just happy to be here:

“Might have another Game 7. It’s gonna be a dogfight on the boards, on defense, communication, and we got a lot of respect for them. But we got to go out there and compete and do what we do and not be satisfied, and we’re not. We will be ready to go in two days. I’m not gonna be in New York just happy, you know what I mean, that we got here.”

Then​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ he started explaining in detail why the layoff affects the players and the game.

On May 10, New York swept the 76ers and will have had a total of nine days of rest by Game 1 of the playoffs. Cavaliers, on the other hand, only had 48 hours to rest as they battled two back-to-back seven-game ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌series.

“They’ve been off for like three weeks, it feels like. So for us, we got to sustain their momentum and go from there.”

Knicks vs Cavaliers Eastern Conference Finals Schedule and Storylines

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ lack of readiness is the major narrative as we enter this series. Cleveland has been dominant at home this playoffs, going 7-0, but they are 1-5 on road games, while Knicks have a better hold on homecourt with 4-1 record at MSG in these playoffs.

New York will play at home Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 at Madison Square Garden, while Games 3, 4, and 6 will be at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. Game 1 will be on May 19, 8 p.m. ET.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks have been really strong throughout the playoffs, racking up seven of their eight victories by double digits and four of those by 29 or more points. On the other hand, Cleveland just defeated the No. 1 seed in a Game 7, and they are really pumped up with the momentum.

The only health concern for NY is OG Anunoby, who pulled a hamstring in Game 2 of the second round, and the additional rest is likely to benefit ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌him.

Mitchell’s Mets jab was funny. His scouting report on the Knicks was not. Cleveland knows exactly who they are facing, and Game 1 cannot come soon enough.