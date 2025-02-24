Cavaliers superstar Evan Mobley delivers blunt prediction to win Defensive Player of the Year

Cleveland Cavaliers star Evan Mobley has never lacked ambition. He doesn’t just want to be great—he wants to be the best. During All-Star Weekend, Mobley made that clear, confidently stating that in five years, he sees himself as the top player in the league.

But greatness isn’t just about talent. It’s about proving yourself, moment by moment, season by season. And for Mobley, that moment is now.

With the Defensive Player of the Year race wide open, the stage is set for a battle that could shape his legacy. His biggest competition? The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr.

When asked about his chances of claiming the award ahead of Cleveland’s nationally televised showdown against Jackson and the Memphis Grizzlies, Mobley didn’t give a long, drawn-out answer. He didn’t need to.

“Pretty high.”

Two words, but they carried the weight of months of sacrifice, countless hours in the gym, and the unshakable belief that this award, this moment, belongs to him.

Before the season began, Mobley set two personal goals: make his first All-Star team and win Defensive Player of the Year.

One is already checked off with Mobley representing the Cavaliers in the 2025 NBA All-Star Championship tournament.

The other? It’s within reach. And Mobley’s matchup against Jackson and the Grizzlies might be the night he seizes it.

Evan Mobley’s battle for defensive supremacy

The Defensive Player of the Year race has shifted.

Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury has left the door open, turning what was once a crowded field into a two-man war between Mobley and Jackson. A perfect script: two elite defenders, sharing the court, each determined to prove he’s the best.

Mobley knows what’s at stake. He doesn’t need to hype it up. The film, the stats, and his sheer presence on the court do that for him.

“Yeah, it’s a big game,” he acknowledged. “Big matchup. I’m going to come out there, play my game, and try to come out with a win.”

But this isn’t just about winning a game. It’s about something bigger.

This is about claiming his place as the league’s best defender. About proving that the torch should pass—not from Jackson to someone else—but directly to him.

The Cavaliers are a different team defensively because of Evan Mobley

Mobley’s case for Defensive Player of the Year isn’t just strong—it’s overwhelming.

Cleveland’s defense, once plagued by inconsistency, has transformed into a juggernaut, posting the best defensive rating in the league since February. And at the center of that resurgence? Evan Mobley.

The numbers don’t lie. With him on the floor, the Cavaliers boast a suffocating 108.9 defensive rating—nearly eight points better than when he sits. Opponents shoot just 59.3% in the restricted area when he’s anchoring the paint, but the moment he’s off, that number jumps nearly six percentage points.

That’s not just impact. That’s dominance. But numbers only tell part of the story.

The real proof is in the way he controls the game. How his presence forces offenses to second-guess every decision. How his length, timing, and instincts turn simple plays into impossible ones.

He doesn’t just contest shots—he erases them. He doesn’t just alter drives—he makes players think twice before even attempting them.

Mobley is playing defense on a level that few can reach. And he’s doing it in the moments that matter most.

The belief around Evan Mobley is growing

His belief in himself is growing. And those around him see it, too.

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson sees a transformation happening in real time—the shift from potential to realization. The quiet rise of a star who is no longer content with being great for his age but instead demands to be great, period.

“I’ve said this to Evan—your next step is believing you have all of the tools,” Atkinson explained before Cleveland’s recent win over the Knicks. “There’s a belief with these guys … they just have this almost irrational confidence.

“Evan is not a not-confident person, but we need to get him to be a little more irrational. A little more, ‘Man, I’m going to be this guy.’ I think that’s his next step. All the tools are there.”

Mobley is embracing that shift. This is no longer about potential. It’s about expectation. Not just hoping to win Defensive Player of the Year — but knowing it should be his award to lose.

“I’m definitely looking forward and looking towards winning that,” Mobley said when asked about the significance of the award. “I mean, the main thing is winning games, right? Hopefully, get to the championship before all that, but that’s definitely been on my mind.”

The Cavaliers’ matchup against the Grizzlies isn’t just another game. It’s a proving ground. A stage for Mobley to solidify what many already suspect: that he isn’t just in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation — he is the conversation.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has the title and Mobley wants to take it.

And he’s ready to prove it.