Cavaliers Floated As Landing Spot For Former 5th Overall Draft Pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers have spent the past few weeks stuck in a holding pattern as they await LeBron James’ decision. The veteran superstar is currently an unrestricted free agent after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this summer.

Cleveland is viewed as one of the front-runners to acquire LeBron, along with the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors.

However, LeBron isn’t the only talent Cleveland’s front office is currently keeping tabs on. According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, Cleveland is also viewed as a potential landing spot for former fifth-overall draft pick Mario Hezonja ahead of the new season.

“League sources maintain that the Cavaliers are among the teams that have registered interest in former No. 5 overall pick Mario Hezonja,” Fischer reported on July 22. “The Real Madrid forward has made it clear that he wants to return to the NBA after playing in Europe for the past six seasons and the last four in the Spanish capital. So add Hezonja’s name to the list of potential fallback options for Cleveland along with Hawks free agent Jonathan Kuminga.”

Last season, Hezonja suited up for Real Madrid in 28 Liga ACB games. He averaged 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 36.6% from the field and 55.6% from two-point range.

He also played in 38 EuroLeague games. Hezonja put up 13.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 30.2% from three-point range and 52.7% from two.

LeBron Could Be Slow-Playing His Decision

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, there’s a theory around the NBA that LeBron is slow-playing his decision on where to play next season as he waits to see whether Anthony Davis or Kyrie Irving potentially get traded.

“The popular theory around the league is that LeBron has been slow-playing his decision to see if any of his suitors could find a way to land (Kyrie) Irving or (Anthony) Davis,” O’Connor wrote. “If a team proved capable of acquiring one of his championship teammates, sources say, it might sway him in that direction.”

The Miami Heat emptied their trade assets on acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier this summer. As such, the Cavaliers and Warriors would be the two teams most capable of landing one of LeBron’s former championship-winning teammates.

Cavaliers Could Acquire Kyrie Irving This Summer

According to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, Irving could be open to returning to the Cavaliers this summer.

“If it doesn’t work out with Mobley and Allen, both are prime tradeable assets,” Robinson reported. “Max Strus holds a tradeable contract, and James Harden becomes tradeable in January. That January window is where a potential Kyrie Irving trade could be revisited.”

Robinson continued.

“Sources close to the situation tell me that Kyrie wouldn’t rule out a Cavs return at some point. Dallas’ window is 2 to 3 years away depending on the jump Cooper Flagg makes. Translation: Dallas is not inclined to keep Kyrie Irving long-term.”

The Cavaliers will undoubtedly be hoping to find a resolution to their LeBron pursuit in the near future. If that means making some additional moves, then it’s likely they’d explore those possibilities. For now, though, LeBron’s future remains a mystery, and there’s no sign of when a decision will be made.