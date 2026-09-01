Hi, Subscriber

Report: Cavaliers’ Former 7’6″ Center Signs With Eastern Conference Rival

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Cavaliers v San Antonio Spurs
Getty
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: The Cleveland Cavaliers look on from the bench during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on December 29, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ offseason took off late last month, with a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson and a new contract for James Harden putting the franchise right back in the mix of top teams in the Eastern Conference next season. And now, they’ll see a familiar face back in the conference.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Tacko Fall, the 7-foot-6 center who spent part of the 2021-22 seasson with the Cavaliers, signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of training camp.

Fall gets another opportunity to make his way back onto an NBA roster after spending the past several years playing across waters. It also lands him with an Eastern Conference opponent, who just so happens to have had arguably the best offseason of any team in the Association.

Fall appeared in 11 games (one start) for the Cavaliers during the 2021 season after joining the franchise following a stint with the Boston Celtics. Fall played just 26 games over two seasons for the Celtics. Over three NBA seasons, Fall suited up 37 times, averaging less than three points and three rebounds per contest.

The Cavs cut ties with Fall, who then took his career overseas, with stops in China and Australia.

Tacko Fall’s Short Time With the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 15: Tacko Fall #99 of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

At 7’6” 300-pound big man, Fall went undrafted in 2019, which was somewhat surprising considering there was simply nobody else quite like him physically.

His Cleveland tenure lasted just one season. The Cavaliers waived Fall in January 2022, ending his three-year NBA run.

But if he does stick around, seeing a plodding 7’6” giant out there on the court with LeBron James, Joel Embiid and the crew will just make the Sixers even more must-see TV.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

0 Comments

Report: Cavaliers’ Former 7’6″ Center Signs With Eastern Conference Rival

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x