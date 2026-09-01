Report: Cavaliers’ Former 7’6″ Center Signs With Eastern Conference Rival

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ offseason took off late last month, with a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson and a new contract for James Harden putting the franchise right back in the mix of top teams in the Eastern Conference next season. And now, they’ll see a familiar face back in the conference.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Tacko Fall, the 7-foot-6 center who spent part of the 2021-22 seasson with the Cavaliers, signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of training camp.

Fall gets another opportunity to make his way back onto an NBA roster after spending the past several years playing across waters. It also lands him with an Eastern Conference opponent, who just so happens to have had arguably the best offseason of any team in the Association.

Fall appeared in 11 games (one start) for the Cavaliers during the 2021 season after joining the franchise following a stint with the Boston Celtics. Fall played just 26 games over two seasons for the Celtics. Over three NBA seasons, Fall suited up 37 times, averaging less than three points and three rebounds per contest.

The Cavs cut ties with Fall, who then took his career overseas, with stops in China and Australia.

Tacko Fall’s Short Time With the Cavaliers

At 7’6” 300-pound big man, Fall went undrafted in 2019, which was somewhat surprising considering there was simply nobody else quite like him physically.

His Cleveland tenure lasted just one season. The Cavaliers waived Fall in January 2022, ending his three-year NBA run.

But if he does stick around, seeing a plodding 7’6” giant out there on the court with LeBron James, Joel Embiid and the crew will just make the Sixers even more must-see TV.