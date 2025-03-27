Cavaliers must focus on fundamentals in battle against shorthanded Spurs

After a grueling road trip that tested their resilience and a losing streak that reminded them of their mortality, the Cleveland Cavaliers return home to face the San Antonio Spurs.

At 58-14, the Cavaliers have done plenty of winning this season. However, questions still linger as they enter the final stretch before the playoffs. They’ll look to reestablish their dominance, but they’ll have to do it without Evan Mobley — a decision Cleveland made with long-term playoff health in mind rather than short-term competition.

Less about fireworks and more about fundamentals

For Cleveland, this game is less about fireworks and more about fundamentals. The Cavaliers are built on defensive discipline and methodical execution. Even without Mobley, they have the personnel to make this a routine win. But recent history has shown that “routine” doesn’t always go according to plan for the Cavaliers, particularly late in the season.

Their last two victories, against the Jazz and Blazers, stopped the bleeding. However, those wins did little to restore faith that they are 100% back to their dominant ways. And with a looming matchup against former head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and the Pistons on Friday, there’s always the risk of looking past this game.

Against the Spurs, Donovan Mitchell remains the focal point. Sure, his scoring is down slightly compared to previous years. Regardless, Mitchell still leads the team in points, usage, and clutch-time impact.

The Cavaliers’ offense hums best when Mitchell and Darius Garland are playing off one another. They work in tandem to create pressure on opposing defenses with their quick decision-making and shot-making ability, and will have to come out swinging to sting the Spurs.

But with Mobley unavailable, the real key for the Cavaliers tonight might be Jarrett Allen, who will have a distinct size advantage in the paint. With Wembanyama sidelined, the Spurs lack any real interior presence over 6-foot-9, making this a game where Allen’s rim protection and rebounding could dictate the flow.

Can the Spurs play spoiler while the Cavaliers defend home court?

San Antonio, at 31-40, has been dealt one gut punch after another. In addition to Victory Wembanyama’s early shutdown, De’Aaron Fox, is also done for the year after suffering tendon damage in his left pinkie. On paper, this should leave the Spurs dead in the water.

But they haven’t folded. Rookie Stephon Castle has stepped into the void and is making a legitimate case for Rookie of the Year. Castle has led San Antonio to a 5-5 record in their last 10 games despite the odds. His poise, defensive versatility, and ability to control the pace will be crucial if the Spurs hope to keep this game competitive.

For San Antonio, this is a chance to play spoiler. They have nothing to lose, and teams with nothing to lose are often the most dangerous. Effort, energy, and hunger can keep them competitive, but will it be enough to overcome a battle-tested Cavs team on their home court?

The Spurs will look to Devin Vassell to carry much of the scoring load. He’s topped 20 points in six of his last ten games but has struggled to get to the free-throw line, which limits his ability to create pressure on defenses. If Vassell doesn’t assert himself early, the Spurs may find themselves in an uphill battle with no clear offensive answer.

The Cavaliers cannot afford complacency

While this matchup lacks the star-studded matchup between Mobley and Wembanyama, it remains an important checkpoint for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland needs to prove that their recent struggles were just that—struggles, not symptoms of something bigger. They can’t afford to play down to an undermanned opponent or let bad habits creep in. With the playoffs approaching, every game is a chance to reinforce identity, sharpen execution, and build momentum.

Cleveland should win this game. They need to win this game. But how they win will say far more about their true playoff readiness than the final score.

Even without the dream matchup of Mobley vs. Wembanyama, the stakes remain. For the Cavaliers, it’s about discipline. For the Spurs, it’s about resilience. And for the fans, it’s about seeing if Cleveland can recapture the form that made them a force to be reckoned with earlier this season.

No, this isn’t the battle it was supposed to be. But it’s a battle that still matters.