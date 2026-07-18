Cavaliers Get Good News on LeBron James Pursuit From Top NBA Insider

The week the entire NBA was waiting for has come and gone. Still no LeBron James decision. (Ugh.)

The wait continues for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves — the five teams most mentioned as James’ strongest suitors. But ultimately, many find themselves turning back to the Cavs, the team that drafted James all those years ago and gave birth to the legend of LeBron.

Cleveland’s guess is as good as anyone’s. The franchise has no idea which team James will choose. But the same is being said for all teams in the sweepstakes.

Why Despite So Much Speculation the Cavs Can Feel Pretty Confident

When James departed Cleveland for Los Angeles eight years ago, some got that feeling deep down inside that the four-time MVP would come back someday and finish his career where it started. Have the Cavs been told they can feel strongly about landing James? No. But according to esteemed NBA insider Marc Stein, even the others in the race for James feel Cleveland is positioned at the forefront.

“All these teams are describing Cleveland as the scenario to beat, and both Miami and Philly are prominently in the mix,” Stein expressed on the “All NBA Podcast.” If he goes to an Eastern Conference team, it’s not going to be a surprise… He could very well pick Cleveland or Miami, or Philly. And that would be a very dramatic shift for someone who has been very comfortable in Los Angeles for the last eight years.”

Stein’s intel lines up with fellow NBA insider Jake Fischer’s input that it is becoming increasingly likely James heads back to the Eastern Conference. That would narrow the list of possible teams to three, featuring the Heat, Cavs and Sixers.

Miami and Cleveland share the reunion aspect and both offer James an opportunity for a storybook ending. The Sixers, meanwhile, registered on James’ radar after the franchise landed Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics in a stunning trade.

Cleveland on Pause Until LeBron Makes a Choice

The Cavs have been as quiet as James was until Thursday. The franchise had made no moves, just as James went radio silent after sending out a thank you message to the Lakers shortly after the news of his exit from the team broke.

On Thursday, James made his first public appearance since departing the Lakers. He was joined by Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton for a live taping of James’ “Mind The Game” podcast. As many suspected, James did not reveal his decision, but he did give some pointers as to what he will be looking for in his next team.

On Friday, James appeared for an episode of “The Shop,” where he touched more on his free agency decision-making process and mentioned “championship habits” as one thing he is seeking from his next team.

Some are inclined to believe James won’t announce his next team until after the World Cup Final, which means the NBA world may be left waiting at least a few more days.