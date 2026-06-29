Cavaliers Guard James Harden Makes Huge Contract Decision

The Cleveland Cavaliers made the choice to trade for James Harden at the trade deadline. They sent Darius Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for him. Part of the reason they traded for Harden was for more postseason success.

That happened a little bit this year, as the Cavs finally made the Eastern Conference Finals. However, they were swept by the New York Knicks. Harden had a rough playoffs, especially in that series. He shot just 38.9 percent from the field in that Conference Finals.

Harden has a $42.3 million player option for next season. He has now made a decision on that contract.

Cavaliers’ James Harden Declines Player Option

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Harden has declined his player option. This was an expected step, as the Cavaliers are expected to re-sign him to a contract extension. That was the understanding when the Cavs made the decision to trade for him.

It has been reported that a new deal for Harden is imminent, although the amount of the contract is unclear. Harden likely wants a max contract. Cleveland does not want to give him that much money. Besides not performing well in the playoffs over the course of his career, he is now going to be 37 when next year starts.

Saving some money is also going to be a goal for Cleveland. They were the most expensive team in the NBA this past season. Giving Harden a max deal would almost certainly push them into the second apron for the second year in a row. That is something they should try to avoid at all costs.

Harden will be back with the Cavs next season to be their starting point guard. Donovan Mitchell could also be getting a contract extension soon. Other than that, the future for most of the other players on the roster is up in the air. It seems likely that they will run this team back next season.

Cleveland Could Make a Stunning Trade This Offseason

There is still a chance that the Cavaliers could make a stunning trade. There have been rumors of a potential sign-and-trade involving LeBron James that could take place. However, that fit doesn’t make a lot of sense with some of the pieces they have around him.

Yet, the Cavs need to shed salary if they are not going to be in the second apron again. There is a chance that one of the core pieces of the team is not on the roster next year. The team made it the furthest they ever have in the playoffs with the current members, so that is why they are likely to stay together.

If the team is underperforming by the time the trade deadline rolls around, changes could come at that point. Free agency likely won’t be that exciting for Cleveland this year.