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Cavaliers Guard James Harden Makes Huge Contract Decision

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 13: James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter in Game Five of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers made the choice to trade for James Harden at the trade deadline. They sent Darius Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for him. Part of the reason they traded for Harden was for more postseason success.

That happened a little bit this year, as the Cavs finally made the Eastern Conference Finals. However, they were swept by the New York Knicks. Harden had a rough playoffs, especially in that series. He shot just 38.9 percent from the field in that Conference Finals.

Harden has a $42.3 million player option for next season. He has now made a decision on that contract.

GettyCleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden drives the ball in a game against the Knicks. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Cavaliers’ James Harden Declines Player Option

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Harden has declined his player option. This was an expected step, as the Cavaliers are expected to re-sign him to a contract extension. That was the understanding when the Cavs made the decision to trade for him.

It has been reported that a new deal for Harden is imminent, although the amount of the contract is unclear. Harden likely wants a max contract. Cleveland does not want to give him that much money. Besides not performing well in the playoffs over the course of his career, he is now going to be 37 when next year starts.

Saving some money is also going to be a goal for Cleveland. They were the most expensive team in the NBA this past season. Giving Harden a max deal would almost certainly push them into the second apron for the second year in a row. That is something they should try to avoid at all costs.

Harden will be back with the Cavs next season to be their starting point guard. Donovan Mitchell could also be getting a contract extension soon. Other than that, the future for most of the other players on the roster is up in the air. It seems likely that they will run this team back next season.

GettyCleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden shoots the ball in a game. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Cleveland Could Make a Stunning Trade This Offseason

There is still a chance that the Cavaliers could make a stunning trade. There have been rumors of a potential sign-and-trade involving LeBron James that could take place. However, that fit doesn’t make a lot of sense with some of the pieces they have around him.

Yet, the Cavs need to shed salary if they are not going to be in the second apron again. There is a chance that one of the core pieces of the team is not on the roster next year. The team made it the furthest they ever have in the playoffs with the current members, so that is why they are likely to stay together.

If the team is underperforming by the time the trade deadline rolls around, changes could come at that point. Free agency likely won’t be that exciting for Cleveland this year.

Ryan Stano Ryan Stano covers the NBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been covering sports since 2017, covering the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and the NBA. His work has been featured on Yahoo, Bleacher Report, FanSided, and Sports Illustrated. More about Ryan Stano

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Cavaliers Guard James Harden Makes Huge Contract Decision

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