Cavaliers Head Coach Pinpoints Final ‘Lingering Question’ Ahead of Playoff Run

The Cleveland Cavaliers secured an impressive comeback win over the New York Knicks on Friday, April 11. It was the type of win that helps build confidence throughout a roster.

However, if the Cavaliers are going to make a run for a championship, they need more than confidence. They need belief. When speaking to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com after the game, Atkinson detailed why belief is such an important mental aspect for a contending team.

“As far as talent, chemistry, deep bench, we have it all. It’s really going to be the mental battle,” Atkinson told Fedor. “The question that needs to be answered with this team is if they have a belief level that’s at a championship level. Do you really believe you can beat Boston? Do you really believe you can beat Indiana? Do you really believe you can be a conference finalist? That’s the first step. Only going to answer that when we are faced with it. That’s probably the lingering question.”

The Eastern Conference has improved in recent years. The Boston Celtics, Knicks, Indiana Pacers, and potentially the Milwaukee Bucks are legitimate threats. As such, the Cavaliers must believe they can make it to the NBA Finals, otherwise they will be fighting battles on multiple fronts throughout the postseason.

Cavaliers Darius Garland Shows Accountability

Darius Garland has struggled when shooting the ball as of late. Cleveland’s 25-year-old guard told Fedor that he’s been working to get back to his usual level.

“Not shooting it as best I can or what I was earlier in the season,” Garland said when assessing his recent form. “But just trying to get back in the gym, get some shots up, see the ball go through a little bit. Happened (against) Chicago. Happened tonight. The work is showing. I wouldn’t say not playing up to my standard but just not making shots. Still going to compete at a high level and make my teammates better. That’s what I was trying to do when I was in that ‘slump.‘”

Garland has been a key cog in Atkinson’s rotation this season. In 74 outings, he’s averaging 20.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He’s shooting 47% from deep and 40.3% from 3-point range. As such, it’s clear that Garland can find another gear in terms of shot-making. Cavaliers fans will be hoping that gear is readily available during the playoffs.

Tristan Thompson Has Atkinson’s Back

On Thursday, April 10, Atkinson got ejected after receiving two consecutive technical fouls. The Cavaliers’ head coach was frustrated with a perceived no-call after Tristan Thompson was believed to have been fouled.

During his postgame news conference, Thompson shared his thoughts on Atkinson’s ejection.

“I appreciate it,” Thompson said. “I was like, K.A. you really got my back, you really (expletive) with me. That’s dope. I would run through a brick wall for him, too. He knows when we get into the playoffs I will chew out … I’m not going to say the name of the ref because I don’t want to get fined … so that he can stay in the game. This is a basketball guy who gets it. I’m going to rock out with him. He’s one of us.”

Atkinson has the support of his team. They play hard for him when out on the court. With everyone pulling in the same direction, the Cavaliers are a legitimate threat, yet, as Atkinson noted, belief is of the utmost importance. Unfortunately, Atkinson can’t teach that lesson. Instead, it’s something the Cavaliers must learn on their own.