Cavaliers Guard James Harden Arrested on Serious Charges

The Cleveland Cavaliers were swept in the playoffs by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. A big reason for that was the poor defense of James Harden. The Knicks were vocal afterwards about how they wanted to pick on him.

Harden was brought to Cleveland at the trade deadline in exchange for Darius Garland. He was brought in to help them have postseason success. Harden was also brought in with the understanding that he would sign a long-term extension with the team this summer.

Now, that decision might be harder for the Cavaliers. Harden has been arrested on some serious charges.

Cavaliers Guard James Harden Arrested on Weapons Charges

According to TMZ, Harden was arrested on an unlawful carrying of a weapon charge. The charge is a misdemeanor, and he was released on bond. This incident happened in Texas, and a court date has been scheduled for June 22. This arrest might make things more complicated for Cleveland.

Being arrested is no joke, no matter what the charges are. Carrying an unlawful weapon is a serious charge, even if it is a misdemeanor. Harden is expecting to get paid a lot of money this summer, even though his playoff performance doesn’t command such a salary.

For Cleveland, getting eliminated in such an embarrassing manner might have them thinking differently about how they build their team. That could include deciding not to re-sign Harden. The Cavs were already the most expensive team in the league.

However, it is much more likely that the Cavs keep Harden. They will likely bring him back next season, although this arrest could lower the amount of money they pay him to stay in Cleveland. It remains to be seen how this will affect his contract negotiations.

Cleveland Could Still Make a Massive Trade This Summer

While they are likely going to keep Harden, the Cavs could still make a massive move this offseason. They could decide to send Evan Mobley to Milwaukee in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo. While some within the front office believe that’s the wrong move, Koby Altman is the one making the decision.

If a move is going to happen between Cleveland and Milwaukee, it will happen within the next couple of weeks. If Antetokounmpo gets traded, it will happen before the NBA Draft. That is the date that the Bucks have set to move him to another team.

The Cavs could also try to make some smaller trades to help fill out the bench a little more. They need some help when it comes to the wing position, so they could look at adding a backup wing. However, they bring in some help, which will be critical to them competing for a title next season.

How Harden fits into those plans following this brush with the law remains to be seen.