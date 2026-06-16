Cavaliers’ James Harden Gets Update on Contract After Arrest

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to move forward with contract discussions with James Harden despite the veteran guard’s recent arrest in Texas, according to new reporting from NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Harden, who helped Cleveland reach the Eastern Conference Finals after arriving during the 2025-26 season, was arrested in Houston over the weekend and charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon. However, Fischer reported in “The Stein Line” that the incident is not expected to affect Harden’s future with the Cavaliers as both sides begin exploring a new contract.

The timing is significant because NBA teams can now negotiate with their own free agents and extension-eligible players following the conclusion of the NBA Finals. Harden is widely expected to decline his player option for the 2026-27 season and enter negotiations on a longer-term agreement with Cleveland.

James Harden Expected to Continue Contract Talks

According to Fischer, the Cavaliers remain committed to keeping Harden alongside franchise star Donovan Mitchell.

“James Harden, who can now legally discuss a new agreement with Cleveland, is very much still expected to keep playing beside Donovan Mitchell in the Cavaliers’ backcourt as the two sides work through Harden’s own lucrative player option for 2026-27,” Fischer wrote.

Fischer added that the recent legal issue is not expected to impact negotiations.

“Harden was arrested over the weekend on a misdemeanor weapons charge in Harris County, Texas, but that is not expected to have any impact on his Cavaliers future.”

The veteran guard is expected to decline his $42.3 million player option and pursue a new multi-year contract. Fischer reported that early projections for a new agreement have “generally landed in the $60 million range,” with some around the league believing the final figure could be even higher.

Cleveland’s interest in retaining Harden comes after he played a key role in helping the franchise advance to its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2018.

The Cavaliers ultimately fell to the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks, but the organization appears focused on maintaining continuity around Mitchell and Harden heading into next season.

James Harden Arrest Details Surface as Free Agency Nears

According to information provided by the Houston Police Department and court records cited by multiple outlets, Harden was stopped early Saturday morning in downtown Houston.

Authorities stated that a handgun was visible inside Harden’s vehicle and was not secured in a holster. Court documents indicate he was taken into custody at approximately 3:41 a.m. and later booked on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Harden was released later that day after posting a $100 bond. Court records show his arraignment date was initially scheduled for June 22 before being moved to Aug. 3.

The 11-time All-Star has hired Texas attorney Rusty Hardin to represent him in the case.

The Cavaliers acknowledged they were aware of the arrest and were gathering additional information.

Despite the off-court development, league expectations regarding Harden’s future have remained largely unchanged. Cleveland views the veteran guard as an important part of its core after he averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists during the season.

At 36 years old, Harden remains one of the most accomplished guards in the NBA and a central figure in Cleveland’s plans as the franchise looks to build on its deepest playoff run in nearly a decade.

With free-agency negotiations now underway and the NBA Draft approaching, the focus will shift toward whether Harden and the Cavaliers can finalize a new deal that keeps the former MVP in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.