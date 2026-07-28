Cavaliers Get Major James Harden Contract Update After LeBron James Snub

The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be closing in on a new contract with James Harden after the veteran guard declined his player option earlier this offseason. While Harden remains unsigned, multiple NBA insiders expect the former MVP to remain in Cleveland following LeBron James’ decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden’s next contract carries added importance for the Cavaliers as they continue shaping their roster for the 2026-27 season. Cleveland is also exploring other moves in free agency and the trade market while attempting to remain below the NBA’s second apron. The structure of Harden’s deal could directly affect the team’s financial flexibility and ability to pursue additional talent.

James Harden expected to finalize new Cleveland Cavaliers contract

The expectation around the league is that Harden’s return to Cleveland is a matter of when, not if.

Speaking on NBA Today, ESPN’s Shams Charania said, “Then the other issue that they are dealing with as well is James Harden. He still has not signed his contract. There is full expectation that James Harden will be back with the Cavs. I am fully expecting these two sides to reach an agreement on a new deal here soon.”

Jake Fischer shared a similar outlook in The Stein Line.

Fischer wrote, “There is an anticipation that this week could deliver resolutions to the free agent summers for Cleveland’s James Harden and Golden State’s Draymond Green.”

He added that both players declined player options to give their teams additional flexibility while pursuing LeBron James and are “expected to ink new deals soon to stay where they are.”

Fischer also provided details on Harden’s expected contract framework.

According to Fischer, “A contract between Harden and Cleveland, meanwhile, is still expected to max out at no more than two guaranteed years, league sources say.”

He added that the exact salary remains fluid because of Cleveland’s continued interest in Jonathan Kuminga and the organization’s effort to stay below the second apron.

Harden declined his $42.3 million player option on June 29 after reaching an understanding with the Cavaliers that both sides would negotiate a new multiyear agreement.

During the 2025-26 season, Harden appeared in 26 games for Cleveland after arriving from the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 20.5 points, 7.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and shot 46.6% from the field, including 43.5% from three-point range.

Cleveland Cavaliers seek financial flexibility while pursuing roster upgrades

The timing and value of Harden’s contract remain important because they could impact Cleveland’s remaining offseason plans.

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, delaying the signing has allowed the Cavaliers to preserve flexibility as they explore additional moves.

Amico wrote, “By holding off on finalizing Harden’s new contract, the Cavs maintain some flexibility as they explore other moves in free agency and on the trade market.”

He added, “Harden’s eventual deal is expected to help on that front as well. The sides have discussed spreading his money across multiple seasons, lowering his annual salary and giving the Cavs more breathing room around the luxury-tax apron.”

Cleveland currently holds a $10 million traded player exception. If Harden’s first-year salary comes in below $30 million, the Cavaliers could potentially utilize that exception while remaining below the league’s second apron.

The Cavaliers also continue monitoring other opportunities across the market.

Fischer wrote that Cleveland maintains interest in Jonathan Kuminga, although constructing a sign-and-trade remains challenging because the Cavaliers are already hard-capped at the first apron.

He also wrote that Cleveland has been reluctant to include draft compensation in potential trades involving Max Strus or Dennis Schröder, despite the financial flexibility such deals could create.

For now, the Cavaliers’ top priority remains completing Harden’s new contract. Both national insiders and team-focused reporting continue pointing toward the same outcome: Harden is expected to remain in Cleveland, with the structure of his next deal likely playing a significant role in how the Cavaliers finish building their roster for the upcoming season.