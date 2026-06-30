Cavaliers’ James Harden Reportedly Helping in LeBron James Pursuit

Cleveland fans have spent two years wondering what it would take to bring LeBron James home. That question just got a real answer, and it starts with a contract decision nobody expected to matter this much.

James Harden has not signed his new deal yet. That delay is not an accident. It might be the whole plan.

Harden declined his $42.3 million player option this week and is working toward a new multiyear contract with the Cavs. He is not rushing to put pen to paper. Sources say there is a reason for the wait.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Harden is holding off so Cleveland keeps its cap flexibility open. The idea is simple. A lower number from Harden could mean a real shot at adding another star.

Here is how Vardon laid it out, in full:

“On Monday, Harden declined his $42.3 million player’s option and is now a free agent. He is expected to return to Cleveland on a new contract, but Harden is waiting to sign to give the Cavs the flexibility they need to make a move like adding LeBron for next season, according to a league source who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe ongoing deliberations.”

What James Harden’s New Cavaliers Contract Means for LeBron James

The numbers only work in a narrow window. If Harden signs for around 30 million dollars, the Cavs land close to the league’s first tax apron of 209 million. That alone is not enough.

Cleveland needs to shed roughly 16 million more to unlock the bigger midlevel exception, the tool that lets a team over the cap still make a real offer. Without it, LeBron is out of reach.

That is where Max Strus comes in. Strus is set to make 16.6 million next season, almost the exact gap the Cavs need to close.

Why Trading Max Strus Could Open the Door for LeBron James

Strus has been a steady shooter in Cleveland since 2023, but injuries limited him to just 12 regular season games this year. He still played all 18 playoff games during the Cavs’ run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Athletic reports the Cavaliers are shopping Strus with one condition in mind. They need to trade him without taking back real salary in return. Only then does that 15 million exception actually open up.

Losing that shooting would sting. Jaylon Tyson has emerged as a younger option at the same spot, which gives Cleveland some cover if Strus does get moved.

None of this guarantees LeBron picks Cleveland. Golden State has reportedly entered the mix as well, and James has already told the Lakers he intends to look elsewhere next season.

What is clear is that Cleveland is positioning itself to make a real offer, not just a symbolic one. Harden’s patience and a possible Strus trade are the two pieces that make it mathematically possible.

The Cavs have the motive and, soon, they may have the means. Whether LeBron wants to finish his career back where it started is the only question left unanswered.