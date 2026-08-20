How Much Cavaliers Can Offer James Harden After Peyton Watson Trade

James Harden returning to the Cavaliers has hardly been the mystery hanging over Cleveland’s offseason.

The money was.

That picture became considerably clearer on Wednesday after the Cavaliers acquired Peyton Watson from the Denver Nuggets in a multi-team sign-and-trade, completing the type of roster maneuvering Harden’s patience helped make possible.

Before re-signing Harden, Cleveland sits roughly $29 million below the first apron, according to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks. Salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan calculated the figure more precisely at $28.4 million and noted the Cavaliers could create additional flexibility by waiving and stretching Cam Whitmore.

Either way, Harden is now looking at a maximum starting salary just shy of $30 million.

James Harden Waited While Cleveland Made Its Moves

Harden declined his $42.3 million player option earlier this summer with the expectation that he and Cleveland would eventually work out a new contract.

Instead of immediately signing Harden and restricting their flexibility, the Cavaliers waited.

That was by design.

Harden agreed to delay his new deal while Cleveland searched for additional help, giving the front office room to reshape the roster before determining what remained for his contract.

The Cavaliers explored the market for another impact forward, with Jonathan Kuminga and Watson among their targets. Landing one required Cleveland to unload salary while preserving enough space beneath the first apron for Harden.

Dennis Schröder was the first domino.

Cleveland traded the veteran guard to Charlotte last week, taking back Tre Mann. Then came Wednesday’s much larger transaction.

Watson agreed to a four-year, $88 million contract with Cleveland. The Cavaliers sent Max Strus to the Clippers, rerouted Mann to Washington and gave Denver an unprotected 2031 first-round pick as the centerpiece of its return.

Cleveland got its forward.

And Harden’s patience helped make it possible.

Cavaliers Have Nearly $30 Million for Harden

The trade comes with an important restriction.

Because Cleveland acquired Watson in a sign-and-trade, the Cavaliers are hard-capped at the first apron for the 2026-27 season, Marks noted. That makes the roughly $29 million remaining below that threshold especially important: Cleveland cannot simply spend beyond it to accommodate Harden.

Gozlan identified one possible way to squeeze out a little more room. Stretching Whitmore would provide additional flexibility and could push Harden’s maximum starting salary to just under $30 million.

That would still represent a significant reduction from the $42.3 million option Harden declined, but the difference tells only part of the story.

Harden waited so Cleveland could spend its flexibility elsewhere first.

Watson is the payoff.

The Cavaliers landed the 23-year-old two-way forward they coveted without eliminating their ability to give Harden a substantial new contract.

There was a cost beyond money, however.

Marks noted that after surrendering their unprotected 2031 first-round pick for Watson, the Cavaliers currently have no first-round picks available to trade.

That makes Cleveland’s direction unmistakable.

The Cavaliers have pushed significant chips into the middle for the roster they have now. Watson is secured. Their future first-round flexibility is exhausted for the moment. And Harden’s return is expected to be the final major piece.

The uncertainty is no longer whether Cleveland has room for Harden.

It is exactly how close to $30 million the Cavaliers can get — and what his final contract will look like after his patience helped them land Watson first.