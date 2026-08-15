Proposed Trade Has Cavaliers Cut Ties With James Harden for Young Star Duo

The Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves in a pivotal offseason fresh off a four-game sweep at the hands of eventual-champion New York Knicks.

With the Eastern Conference seeing major movement this summer, rival teams have kicked it up another level. The Cavs, meanwhile, don’t even have a semi-substantial addition to show for. (Pardon us, Tre Mann.)

Cleveland is reported to be in the running for Denver Nuggets restricted free agent Peyton Watson, but there are some stumbling blocks in the way of a deal. The team unloaded Dennis Schroder’s contract, which was a step toward a potential transaction for an impact player. Meanwhile, James Harden continues to wait around for the Cavs to sort out the many things they have going on.

Should Cavaliers Entertain Moving on from James Harden?

The Cavs acquired Harden for young star point guard Darius Garland ahead of the midseason trade deadline. Although Harden, the 37-year-old former league MVP, helped the Cavs reach the conference finals for the first time since LeBron James and Steph Curry were battling for the Larry O’Brien trophy, Cleveland just squeezed past their opponents in the first two rounds. A win is a win no matter how one gets there, but another thing might be true: the Cavs don’t need Harden to accomplish their goal. What if the Cavs moved Harden, added multiple impact players, a draft pick and a shed payroll in one trade?

In a proposed trade, the Cavs cut ties with Harden — yes, after just half a season — sending him to Toronto while bringing back a star backcourt duo. This potential framework involves four teams.

Cavs receive: Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter and 2029 first round pick (via TOR)

Raptors receive: James Harden (via sign-and-trade; three-year, $115 million contract) and Craig Porter Jr.

Lakers receive: Max Strus

Pistons receive: Jarred Vanderbilt

This trade is purely hypothetical and intended to send the Cavs in a new direction while landing some impressive assets. The Raptors, provided the Kawhi Leonard trade gets ratified, firmly enter their championship window while being led by a pair of veteran superstars along with emerging young talent. Meanwhile, the Lakers and Pistons add significant rotation pieces.

Why This Trade Makes Sense for Everyone

With the Cavs hashing out some front office business, Harden has been waiting patiently. But how long before that patience runs out is a question worth asking.

“Harden has been a true team player in waiting to re-sign with the Cavaliers as Cleveland was first dabbling in LeBron and his free agency,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Tuesday. And now that they’ve looked at various (moves) to get either Watson and Kuminga. I do wonder how long Harden is going to be willing to wait.”

By moving on from Harden and Strus, who would project to combine for nearly $60 million against the cap next season, the Cavs get younger and generate the financial wiggle room to make a stronger push for either Watson or Jonathan Kuminga.

It is easy to forget what the Cavs achieved just two seasons ago. They won an East-leading 64 games largely thanks to Donovan Mitchell controlling the basketball and being the unquestioned playmaker. While Harden and Mitchell have shown they can thrive as a duo, Mitchell has proven he operates at his best when he isn’t playing alongside another ball-dominant star.

Replacing Harden with Quickley would solve that. Quickley, 27, is an effective off-the-ball player and movement shooter. Toronto teammate Ja’Kobe Walter is a defensive-minded 21-year-old who would add to the Cavs’ impressive collection of potential future star guards, including Jaylon Tyson, Tyrese Proctor, and Meleek Thomas.

Quickley, who averaged over 15 points per game last season, is also a terrific defensive player. He registered 1.3 steals per game and tied for 13th among guards in defensive win shares last season.

The Raptors, given their mindset behind trading for Leonard, which is to compete for the East crown, would likely gladly accept a trade that delivers a star playmaker alongside Leonard and standout 24-year-old Scottie Barnes.

Meanwhile, the Lakers add an elite 3-point shooter around Luka Doncic while the Pistons boost their already-elite defense.

For the Cavs, would a lineup of Quickley, Mitchell, (perhaps Watson at the small forward?), Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen help Cleveland get back to the 64-win team it was two years ago?