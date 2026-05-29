Cavaliers Get Huge James Harden Update Ahead of Free Agency

The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to have clarity on one of their biggest offseason priorities.

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time without LeBron James since 1992, the Cavaliers face important decisions regarding their roster and salary structure. One of the biggest questions centered on veteran guard James Harden, who joined Cleveland at the trade deadline and helped the team make a deep playoff run.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Cavaliers remain confident they will retain Harden on a new multiyear contract this summer. The update comes as Cleveland looks to keep its core intact while creating financial flexibility for future seasons.

Harden’s future is especially important after Cleveland was swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, ending a season that carried championship expectations.

James Harden Expected to Stay With Cleveland Cavaliers

Stein and Fischer reported that Cleveland is optimistic about reaching a new deal with Harden that would pay him less annually than the $39.4 million salary he earned this season.

“Sources say that the Cavaliers are confident that they will re-sign Harden on a multiyear deal at a lesser number than Harden’s $39.4 million salary this season,” Stein and Fischer wrote. “There are rough early estimates in circulation in the $30 million range annually.”

The financial adjustment could help Cleveland move below the NBA’s second tax apron and create more roster flexibility moving forward.

The report aligns with comments Harden made after the season about doing “whatever it takes” to help the Cavaliers contend.

Cleveland’s president of basketball operations, Koby Altman, also emphasized Harden’s impact after the season ended.

“He helped regalvanize the group,” Altman said. “We’re not in the conference finals without James.”

Harden averaged 23.6 points, 8.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 26 regular-season games with Cleveland after arriving from the Los Angeles Clippers. He shot 46.6% from the field and 43.5% from three-point range during that stretch.

His postseason numbers dipped to 19.2 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.1 rebounds across 18 playoff games, but the organization still appears committed to keeping him as part of its championship plans.

Cleveland Cavaliers Focused on Continuity Over Giannis Antetokounmpo Pursuit

While speculation has linked several contenders to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stein and Fischer indicated that Cleveland is unlikely to enter the sweepstakes.

According to the report, concerns about whether Antetokounmpo would sign a long-term extension in Cleveland are working against any potential pursuit.

The insiders wrote that the Cavaliers “should be regarded as unlikely to factor into the trade chase” for the former MVP.

Another major factor is Cleveland’s reluctance to part with Evan Mobley, whom the organization continues to view as a foundational piece.

Altman reinforced that stance during his end-of-season press conference.

“We’re not going to speculate on any player outside these walls,” Altman said when asked about Antetokounmpo, while also describing Mobley as “part of our future.”

Stein and Fischer added that Cleveland values Mobley’s long-term potential and sees the 24-year-old as “a legitimate bridge to a successful post-Mitchell future.”

The Cavaliers also remain committed to Donovan Mitchell, who just completed another All-NBA-caliber campaign. Altman said there has been no uncertainty regarding Mitchell’s commitment to the franchise.

“All I can tell you is Donovan has been steadfast in how much he loves it here,” Altman said. “There hasn’t been any question of will he be here or does he want to be here.”

With Harden expected to return, Mitchell under contract, and Mobley viewed as a cornerstone piece, Cleveland appears focused on continuity rather than major roster changes as free agency approaches. The Cavaliers believe the current core remains capable of competing for an NBA championship after their deepest playoff run in more than three decades.