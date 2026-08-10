Cavaliers Proposed to Trade Jarrett Allen for Elite 6’10” Wing in Major 4-Team Deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers will need to make a move at some point. After all, the Eastern Conference has gotten better before their very eyes.

The East has seen plenty of movement over the last two months, from the Philadelphia 76ers loading up on All-NBA caliber talent to the Miami Heat adding arguably the best player in the conference. Cleveland, meanwhile, is still left wondering what is next after LeBron James passed on a homecoming in favor of the Sixers.

Multiple names are picking up steam as strong targets for the Cavs, including DeMar DeRozan, Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson. The Cavs could get busy in the free agent market, but there is one trade out there that makes too much sense not to bring up.

The Jarrett Allen Trade Idea That Lands the Cavaliers the Wing Scorer They Need

The Cavs have reportedly been exploring ways to move Dennis Schroder and Max Strus to gain some financial moveability. Here’s a unique trade framework that sends both players elsewhere while landing the Cavs an elite scorer to pair with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

In a hypothetical scenario, the Cavs pick up the phone and call the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers to discuss a four-team deal that has something for everyone.

Cavs receive: Michael Porter Jr. and Tolu Smith

Nets receive: Jarrett Allen and three second round picks (one via DET)

Pistons receive: Dennis Schroder

Clippers: Max Strus

This trade is hypothetical and intended as a reasonable suggestion. The Cavs land a potential answer at the small forward position in this deal … but would the other three teams agree to the trade?

Why Brooklyn, Detroit and L.A. Say Yes

For the Nets, there is plenty to like about this trade. The center-needy Nets reunite with Allen, move Porter’s hefty contract and secure three draft picks. Not only does Brooklyn get a major frontcourt upgrade, but it also generates over $8 million in cap space, the most in the NBA.

For Detroit, the need for a secondary ball-handler to support Cade Cunningham is obvious. The Pistons absorb Schroder’s contract via their traded player exception, giving them a potentially high impact contributor without adding to the team’s payroll.

Meanwhile, the Clippers add some more shooting in Strus, who cashed 40 percent from the 3-point line last season. Couple Strus with the freshly-signed Rui Hachimura, and the Clippers have one of the league’s best collections of 3-point shooters at the forward spots.

Now for Cleveland.

Losing Allen would ding the Cavs’ defense, but the offensive upside gets seriously good.

Last season, Porter, who previously helped the Denver Nuggets win an NBA championship, averaged a career-high 24.2 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor. Porter is a unique forward given his ability to both create his own shot and operate as a catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter. Porter is a harmonious on-paper fit alongside Mitchell and Harden, two of the league’s most effective on-ball playmakers.

Would a lineup featuring Harden, Mitchell, Porter and Evan Mobley help push the Cavs to the NBA Finals next season?