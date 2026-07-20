Cavaliers Get New Jonathan Kuminga Update Amid LeBron James Pursuit

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ pursuit of LeBron James could have consequences beyond whether the franchise reunites with the greatest player in its history.

It may also determine whether Cleveland becomes Jonathan Kuminga’s most realistic landing spot.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, the Cavaliers are the team most frequently connected to Kuminga outside of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers have maintained interest in the 23-year-old forward since late June, but Woike reported that momentum has stalled because the sides remain far apart on terms and Los Angeles is reluctant to commit significant draft capital to a sign-and-trade.

That leaves Cleveland looming over Kuminga’s market while it waits for James to decide where he will play next season.

The Cavaliers have explored bringing James back for a third stint, but their financial limitations complicate that pursuit. ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks reported that Cleveland is $25.3 million below the first apron and $38 million below the second apron before accounting for James Harden’s new contract.

Because the Cavaliers lack outright salary cap space, Marks reported that their current avenues for signing James are limited to the $3.9 million veteran minimum or the $6.1 million taxpayer midlevel exception.

Should James sign elsewhere, Cleveland could redirect its attention and available resources toward Kuminga.

LeBron Decision Could Shape Cavaliers’ Next Move

Kuminga and James represent vastly different paths for a Cavaliers team trying to close the gap in the Eastern Conference.

James would provide championship experience, playmaking and immediate star power, but he will turn 42 during the 2026-27 season. Kuminga would offer a younger, more athletic option who fits the timeline of Cleveland’s core.

The Cavaliers finished 52-30 last season, earning the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed before eliminating the top-seeded Detroit Pistons in a seven-game semifinal series. Their season ended with a four-game sweep by the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks in the conference finals.

That series exposed Cleveland’s need for more size, athleticism and scoring on the wing.

Kuminga could address each deficiency.

The appeal for Cleveland extends beyond Kuminga’s athleticism and untapped potential.

Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson already has an established relationship with the 23-year-old, having served as Steve Kerr’s lead assistant during Kuminga’s formative years with the Golden State Warriors. That familiarity gives Cleveland a built-in understanding of Kuminga’s strengths, developmental areas and how best to maximize his skill set.

After being traded to the Atlanta Hawks midway through last season, Kuminga averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 16 appearances while shooting 47.6% from the field. Although his role fluctuated following the move, he previously showcased a much higher ceiling with Golden State, averaging a career-best 16.1 points on 52.9% shooting during the 2023-24 campaign.

Still only 23, Kuminga has averaged 12.5 points and 4.2 rebounds across five NBA seasons. His combination of size, explosiveness and positional versatility continues to make him one of the league’s more intriguing young forwards—qualities that align with Cleveland’s need for more athleticism and scoring on the wing.

Cavaliers Could Gain Leverage in Kuminga Market

Atlanta declined Kuminga’s $24.3 million team option earlier this offseason, making a sign-and-trade the most likely route to his next contract.

Los Angeles remains interested, but its limited draft capital and unwillingness to overpay have weakened the momentum behind a potential deal. Woike reported that Kuminga could re-emerge as a Lakers target if his market remains tepid.

That possibility places Cleveland in a waiting game of its own.

The Cavaliers cannot fully commit their resources to Kuminga while James remains a realistic option. But should the four-time MVP choose another destination, Cleveland could pivot toward a 23-year-old forward capable of helping immediately while developing alongside Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and James Harden.

James remains the bigger name.

His decision, however, could determine whether Kuminga becomes Cleveland’s more attainable—and longer-term—answer.